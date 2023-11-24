Mumbai's Dynamic Duo: DJ Vee and Jarryd Nunes Steal the Show Opening for Ronan Keating

On the big day, backstage was buzzing with anticipation and excitement.

In the heart of the city that never sleeps - Mumbai, where bright lights shine on the music scene, the excitement around DJ Vee and Jarryd Nunes are unreal. Known for their catchy beats, smooth mixes and varied genres of music, they ended up being the opening act for the widely popular Vengaboys & M.L.T.R. last year. Little did they know, their musical journey was about to get even more exciting when the call came to open for the legendary Ronan Keating Concert in Mumbai.

On the big day, backstage was buzzing with anticipation and excitement. DJ Vee and DJ Jarryd Nunes exchanged a quick glance, silently recognizing the journey that brought them here. From their early days with underground beats to sharing a stage with Vengaboys & M.L.T.R., this was a new chapter in their story with Ronan Keating. Stepping onto the stage, facing a sea of eager faces, a surge of excitement rushed through their veins. The opening tracks echoed in the venue, and they felt the audience's heartbeat sync with their rhythm. Their performance wasn't just a set; it was a chat with the crowd, an exchange of energy setting off a musical explosion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had a plan for our set, but seeing such a mix of ages in the crowd made us improvise on the spot. We fed off the crowd's energy, and we're happy they all loved it," they said, recalling the spontaneous decision that set the evening's tone. Backstage, the DJ duo couldn't contain their excitement. "It was thrilling! Whether it's 20 people or 2000, we always get a nervous excitement—it gets us going," they said.

The post-performance glow brought not just a feeling of success but a realization of the universal love for music. "Seeing people come together for an artist like Ronan Keating, and us being part of that and remembered for it—it's special. We acknowledge KCT Entertainment for getting us board once again," they reflected. As the night ended, DJ Vee and Jarryd Nunes knew this was just the beginning. Their journey, marked by lively beats and live energy, was an unfolding story—more chapters, more collaborations, and more musical magic awaited.

Fuelled by echoes and cheer from the crowds, and knowing that they just opened for one of the most popular artists of the recent past has only encouraged them to keep pushing to someday being recognised in a similar space.

The city slept, but the music, DJ Vee and DJ Jarryd Nunes beats, lingered, promising a soundtrack for the stories yet to come.