Mumbai's Ultimate New Year Extravaganza: Celebrate Across 15+ Venues with Emergence. THE BIGGEST NEW YEAR EVE FESTIVAL 2023

Dance into the New Year with chart-toppers and soulful tunes that cater to diverse musical tastes.

As the clock ticks down and we welcome 2024, Mumbai is set to host The Biggest New Year's Eve Festival 2024. For the 1st time in India, spanning across 10+ unique venues, this event promises a diverse and vibrant experience for party-goers of all ages. Buy a club hopping ticket and get access to all venues.

Step into a world of enchantment as Mumbai transforms into a playground of celebrations. Each venue is carefully curated with a unique theme, ranging from the allure of a masquerade party to the lively atmosphere of a tipsy tequila gathering. Whether you're drawn to elegance or seeking vibrant energy, the city's diverse offerings ensure a New Year's Eve experience like no other.

ADVERTISEMENT

Book Tickets here: https://bit.ly/BiggestNewYearEve2024

Adding a revolutionary twist to the festivities, Emergence, under the creative direction of Akash Kothari and his partners, introduces the concept of NYE Club Hopping for the first time in India. With a single ticket gain access to multiple venues throughout the night, seamlessly transitioning from one unique celebration to another. This groundbreaking concept, crafted by Emergence's visionary team, promises an exhilarating and dynamic celebration experience.

The heart of the celebration lies in the outstanding lineup of over 10 artists over different venues, including the renowned Juggy Sandhu. Dance into the New Year with chart-toppers and soulful tunes that cater to diverse musical tastes. This star-studded gathering ensures that every moment is filled with rhythm and excitement. Embark on an evening of mystery and sophistication, where elegance meets revelry. Nestled within Nesco, this dedicated space is designed for families. With a small games zone for kids and various activities catering to all ages, it's the perfect place for families to celebrate together.

To be part of this historic celebration, crafted by Akash Kothari and his partners Vidhanth Jain and Rachit Desai, secure your tickets now. They are available on popular ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm Insider, and Sort My Scene. For a personalized touch, reservations can be made by calling +91 9702200070. Don't miss the chance to ring in 2024 with the most talked-about New Year's Eve event in Mumbai.

Emergence invites Mumbaikars to be part of a night filled with music, magic, and memories as the city hosts the Biggest New Year's Eve Festival across 15+ venues. With the revolutionary concept of Club Hopping, crafted by Emergence's visionary team, this celebration promises to redefine New Year's Eve festivities. Secure your tickets now and prepare for a dynamic and diverse celebration as Mumbai welcomes 2024 in style. This New Year's Eve, let Emergence guide you to a celebration like no other!

Book Tickets Here: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/the-biggest-new-year-eve-festival-2023/ET00381555