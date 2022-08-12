'Music 24 Records' label will always give opportunity to talented artists, says owner Darrpan Bangejaa

In a short span of time, Music 24 Records label has started to garner everyone’s attention with its melodious as well as peppy numbers.

The label has once again released a dance number but this time in a Haryanvi language called “Desi Outfit”.

The music video features Shefali Dan and Sukhchain Singh. It is sung by Vishwajeet Choudhary and Anjali99 and produced by Music 24 Records. The song is a Haryanvi number which depicts the innocent love of a young boy and a girl. Actress Shefali Dan shares about the song "There is a beautiful and innocent love story shown in the song. The song was shot in Chandigarh and I am very delighted to be a part of the song".

Music 24 Records owner Mr. Darrpan Bangejaa states, “I am happy that the audiences love our music. At Music 24, we always strive to give the best musical experiences to our viewers and listeners. This song ‘Desi Outfit’ is one such song which will make the audiences come back for more. The doors of the 'Music 24 Records' label are open for any artist who is talented.”

Talking about his new creative property ‘OG Studio’, Darrpan Bangejaa also stated, “It stands for OriGinal music Studio. Our aim is to promote new and original music and help artists to explore their true self with their music. We got a lot of amazing options from various artists and hence the only challenge we faced was selecting the right music and songs which connected with the audience and they love listening to them at any hour of the day. I am happy to say that so far, we have achieved some success in doing so. OG Studio is a platform for soul music. We have released 5 songs at the OG Studio and have few more in the pipeline. Some soulful numbers have been sung by singers like Salman Ali, Aditya Narayan, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Harshit Chauhan and Divya Kumar. Few more songs from the OG Studio are still in the pipeline and will be coming out soon too. As a music label, our motto is to promote talent across the country and also to help new artists in their musical journey.”