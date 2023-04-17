Breaking News
Music composer MS Chandhok's latest music video "Dil Da Mamla" crosses 1 million views in 2 days

Updated on: 17 April,2023 06:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Country's popular songwriter, music composer and great rapper MS Chandhok's latest music video "Dil Da Mamla" is trending on YouTube and has crossed 1 million views in just 2 days.


This song, which is becoming very popular among the listeners and the audience, is getting a lot of love from the audience. Its singers are MS Chandhok and Madhvi Shrivastav. Let us tell you that Madhvi Shrivastav, niece of late musician Aadesh Shrivastav, is a great singer and is also associated with the team of Legendary singer Sukhwinder Singh. Madhvi Shrivastav is carrying forward the legacy of Bollywood's great music composer Aadesh Shrivastav.

Whereas Mohita Shrivastav has featured in this beautiful video. MS Chandhok has written and composed this beautiful song. The song has been released on the official channel of MS Chandhok Records.

Significantly, the full name of MS Chandhok is Manpreet Singh Chandhok who is not only a good songwriter and music composer but also a rapper of a different style. He has been associated with Punjabi, Bhangra, Indi pop and Bollywood music for a long time and has an amazing fan following. Desi flavor can be felt in MS Chandhok's music which carries Indian folk songs.

This groovy number is directed by Avtar Singh and fashion designer Harsh Khullar is associated with this song. Japnaam Productions & MS Chandhok Records presents Dil Da Mamla is appealing to the youth, which has MS Chandhok's amazing rap style.Media fourth is the Digital marketing partner.

