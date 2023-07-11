Music Duo Product Of Us Takes On The World Of Melodic House And Techno In Music.

They have been winning the hearts of audiences and music lovers with the support of top DJs of the world, creating a musical vibe found nowhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The more we speak about a few individuals paving their own path to growth and success in their chosen industries, thriving on their passion and hard work, and, most importantly, resilience, the more we feel the need to put more light on their stories for the world to know their brilliance and genius as professionals. What has spellbound people more is how most of these success stories started from the ground up and went ahead to become their best versions, even in highly competitive creative and artistic industries of the world. Product of Us is one incredible example of a musical duo that believed in their innate musical skills and love for musical art and fulfilled their musical visions to become one of the top artists in the industry.

Product of Us today is taking over the world of melodic house and techno with the support of top DJs around the world, like David Guetta, Vintage Culture and many others. Together they have created tracks that have gone ahead in connecting with the right chords of the masses, which has resulted in massive audiences at top music venues for their shows and performances.

They have remained influential names in the progressive melodic house music genre for the past few years, which can be known by the outstanding success story they have created on top music charts. Their one-of-a-kind record label “Of Us Records” (@ of records), imprinted its name at Eden Club in Ibiza, which is considered one of the top clubs in the world, selling out the building and putting on the likes of “OC & Verde” and more. 2023, so far, has been an excellent year for the musical duo, with so much more to come.

A second EP of Product of Us, named “Under Control,” will be released by the Ukrainian DJ Miss Monique. Along with that, under Anjunabeats, a top music company, the track “Breathe” and more will be released.

Product of Us (@productofus_ofc) has been holding four #1 Progressive Top 100 in Beatport, and this September, they will also be seen performing on tour to Brazil.