Music Lover's Founder Bav Kong Shares His Story of Success

Digital Marketing is the new source of income nowadays, and the value of this stream is well known in this era of digitalization.

We all know how much we need the internet in our daily life. As we have shifted to the digital screens from pen and paper, the advertisement has also been shifted.

The increasing rate of unemployment results in increasing the rate of new business start-ups, and you need to compete with thousands of similar products/brands like yours to come out of the crowd and make your brand or yourself easy recognizable. You need someone with great skills in Digital Marketing and other essentials who will provide you a smooth path towards success.

Bav Kong is the founder of Music Lover , Nowadays, Mr. Bav Kong is an expert who is very good at Social Media Systematization and has been acknowledged in Cambodia. With having nothing, nonetheless, he is so struggle a man that he has been acknowledged by many officials including the wealthy people in Cambodia.

Bav Kong is a 34 year's old rising entrepreneur of the fastest growing Digital Marketing agency. He belongs to a small town in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and is optimistic about his chosen career.

Bav Kong is more prone to help others which differentiates him from the rest of the money mongers in society. His motto is to provide quality work to his clients and make them comfortable during the journey. He loves to promote anything in this field of marketing that's why his agencies are the best one-stop solution.

Actually, Mr. Bav Kong has commenced to learn about creating Page. Likewise, since 2013-2014 he also takes time to study Korea language and had become a Korea teacher in a public school. In 2015, he had gone to work in Korea for five years and in 2020 he had returned from Korea. After arriving home, he started sharing Digital and Occupation. Moreover, he also helps the other people deal with their problems, meaning that he did not get anything in return, but to help, Bav Kong said.

Besides, he also involves in teaching short course program in many institutes in Cambodia, and the subjects that will be trained are The Strategy of Management, International of Entrepreneurs, Making Business Plan, Micro-economics, Macroeconomics, Art System translation of writing information announcement, Marketing in Modern Styles and connecting other skills which involved occupation and Digital Skills. By doing so, he also shows the Occupation, Social Media Systematization, and Digital to many small entrepreneurs in Phnom Penh and some of the provinces.

Through a number of tasks that he has been done, Bav Kong has become a person who is strong at Social Media Systematization of Digital Sectors Skill and has been proved by many people, nowadays. Accordingly, he has proved that he is the one who deal with the problems of Facebook and Page with having a group of high command of handling with the social media in order to help many excellences and officials.

All in all, to give the advice to the young of entrepreneurs and the young generations who are interested in running a business and in starting an occupation, it is not convenient to do, however, I encourage you to have a high commitment if you desire to attain your dream and gold in your life. Likewise, by having the dedication is not enough, yet you have to make it creative with valuable proposition for our customers and the people who involves your business.