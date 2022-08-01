Music Maestro Prodyut Mukherjee now a voting member at the Recording Academy that hosts Grammy Award

In a rare accomplishment, Kolkata-born famed percussionist, composer , Global Indian Music Academy ( GiMA ) Award winner, music director Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee has now found a berth in the prestigious Recording Academy, best known for hosting the annual Grammy Awards, as a voting member. The Recording Academy, formally the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) is an American learned academy of musicians, producers, recording engineers, and other musical professionals. It is famous for its Grammy Awards, which recognize achievements in the music industry of songs and music which are popular worldwide. The Recording Academy is also a founding partner of the Grammy Museum, a non-profit organization whose stated mission is preserving and educating about music history and significance.

As part of its initiative to maintain a diversity in its membership, Pt Mukherjee has been invited to become voting member at the Grammys and contribute to the Recording Academy’s various activities throughout the year. " I feel extremely honoured and I am humbled being selected as a voting member at the prestigious Recording Academy. I would do my best to do justice to this honour,” says Pt Mukherjee.

Pt Mukherjee, a recipient of Pandit Manmohan Bhatt Memorial Award & many prestigious Award , loves and relishes performing mouth percussion or mouth drumming, and performing his art for a different reason altogether- more than entertaining the audience, putting across a message. One of the most prominent and well-known names in the field of Indian Classical as well as popular music scene for his various musical initiatives,

Founder of Rhythm Express Pt Mukherjee, recently launched a crusade against war and violence, musically, teaming up with famed singer Anup Jalota, acclaimed musician Kishore Sodha and others and to came up with a music Single : “Roshni Ho Sarhadon Mein” seeking a permanent end to war and violence. While the melody and music have been composed by Pt. Prodyut Mukherjee himself, the song has been rendered by Bhajan & Gazal Samrat Anup Jalota, noted singer Supratik Das, trumpet has been played by ace musician Kishore Sodha, piano played by Avik Ganguly, lyrics has been written by Neetu Saini and the concept has been by Sudipta Chanda.

He is also actively involved with The Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music & Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY), which is a voluntary youth movement, creating awareness about Indian cultural heritage among young Indians.

The tabla maestro has been performing from a young age with some of the leading luminaries of Hindustani Classical Music like Pandit Vishwamohan Bhatt, Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, Ustad Nishat Khan, etc. His collaborations with Odissi exponent Dona Ganguly, playback maestros Anup Jalota , Suresh Wadkar , Shaan , Kishore Sodha and many others on many projects . with wide range of musical albums in his credit. his style of percussion performance presents an eclectic mix of Indo-Occidental musical notes with Afro and Latin elements in them.