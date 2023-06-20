Music maestro Prodyut Mukherjee regaled the audience at International performing Arts Festival in Mumbai

Breaking News
International Performing Arts Festival was held on 10 June, 11 June at Bhakti Kala Kshetra, ISKCON temple Hare Krishna Land, Juhu,Mumbai.

GRAMMY  Jury  musician Pandit Prodyut Mukherjee regaled the audience with his mastery over Tabla & Mouth  percussion at International performing Arts Festival season 3 in Mumbai.


International Performing Arts Festival was held on 10 June, 11 June at Bhakti Kala Kshetra, ISKCON temple Hare Krishna Land, Juhu,Mumbai. 


The third season of the festival in Mumbai offered some of the magnificent performances from fusion music to Indian classical music and dance. 


On the day one ( 10 June) of IPAF festival, it was featured a tribute to freedom fighters through music by noted Grammy Award Jury Member( India), GiMA Awardee Pt Prodyut Mukherjee and his band Rhythm Express . featuring musicians like  M Rashid Khan ( Violin), Supratik  (Vocal ), Dharmesh Maru (Keys), Monicka Shuklla ( Narration) . On the call of Prodyut Mukherjee , people cheered and clapped with beat of tabla & Mouth percussion .

His Tabla , vocal Percussion & Chic Drum  has a mesmerizing effect  creates a space in heart of the audience.  The awesome audibility in his tabla , percussion & Mouth Drumming treat to the ears.  he brings various outstanding effects in Tabla,  such Movement of two train on side by side track and many more followed by Bharatnatyam by Tushar Pramod Sawant . 

The day 2 of IPAF festival featured a grand celebration of Ritu Rang ( Seasons in India) comprising 75 members) Arpana Rao and group. Performances revolved around the different seasons of the year. Day 2 at IPAF festival was graced by the august presence of Sajid Nadiadwala, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Sudesh Bhonsle, Lalit Sen and so on.

Shyam Pandey, founder & director- IPAF said ,"IPAF is creating a global network to provide consistent platform to traditional art form artists . IPAF is already working in 25 states of India and adding 5 global cities this year."

