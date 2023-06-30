Mustafa Yusufali Gom honored by H.E. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark in Delhi

This award is a validation of the services rendered by his firm Care Takers Exterior and Interior, under the guidance of Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom.

In view of the work done by him by giving the "National Service Award 2023" to Mustafa Yusufali Gom, The Managing Director of Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. This honor was presented to him by the Ambassador of Denmark, H.E. Freddy Svane. He was given this honor by Pradhan Mantri Atamnirbhar Bharat Organization. The event was organized at the Constitution Club of India, Delhi. Other prominent guests were also prominently present in this program. In which President of Haryana Women's Commission Renu Bhatia, Chief Editor of Gau Bharat Bharti Sanjay Amaan, Ramesh Chandra Ratna, senior BJP leader Krishna Prasad, etc were present. This program was organized by Mr Prem Kumar.

Mr Gom was simultaneously honored with a doctorate owing to his immense thought leadership. Institute of Entrepreneurship and Management (IEMS) conferred the doctorate to Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom for his experience of 30 years in the repair restoration and maintenance industry and his tremendous work in restoring more than 500 Buildings across Mumbai City.

On 14th February, Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom was honoured with the Gau Bharat Bharti by The Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. The award was a part of the Rashtriya Sewa Samman 2023.Dr Mustafa Yusufali Gom sends his gratitude and deepest regards to the Raj Bhawan for this honor and promises to abide by the responsibility placed on him.

Regarding this honor received in Delhi, Mustafa Yusufali Gom says - "I am happy that my work is getting recognition today. I have always been conscious towards the society and the country. Not only is our company leading in the innovation of India, but we are also working to connect people with social work.

Mustafa Yusufali Gom comes from the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community. He is also the secretary of the Anjuman E Najmi Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Kandivali and runs a community kitchen under the leadership of His Holiness Syedna Muffadal Saifuddin (TUS) in Kandivali, where in covid-19 people from all communities were taken care.