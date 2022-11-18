Dreams Do Come True But Only When You Work For Them.

Almost every person dreams about their life and how amazing they want to make it, but only a few can fulfil their dreams.



Do you know why? Only a few people are ready to sacrifice things in their life to gain that success, and those who make that sacrifice reach their targets easily.



Here in this post, we are going to talk about a person who did every single thing and sacrificed everything to fulfil his dream of becoming a Hip-Hop artist. We will talk about Kushan Vijaykumar Damodar and learn more about him.



My Introvert Nature Helped Me Become a HipHop Artist



Kushan Vijaykumar Damodar was born on 10th May 1984 in Ahmedabad, Gujrat and was later brought up in Mumbai. Kushan completed his schooling at Our Lady of Salvation High School in Dadar and went to complete his B.Com degree at VES College, Chembur.



Kushan also has two younger sisters. From the initial days, Kushan Vijaykumar Damodar was an introvert. It was difficult for him to communicate with anyone because of his introverted nature, which led to the accumulation of thoughts in his mind.



Kushan always says that his introverted nature helped him become a Hip-Hop artist because, being an introvert, he used to never talk to anyone. Instead, he poured all his thoughts and feelings onto paper that turned into songs.



Rhythm and that Hip-Hop tone were always in his mind; he just needed a way to express them. Hence with the help of this, Kushan got his way.



What Motivates Kushan?



Everyone comes with a purpose to fulfil; it’s just that you need to be aware of that or find that purpose. Although, if we talk about how Kushan found his purpose in becoming a Hip-Hop artist, there’s no answer.



He just went with the flow, and life took him where he is today, although he did a lot of hard work during this journey and was ready to get everything he wanted in the future.



Kushan thought he didn’t want to be a regular person, who works all day, doesn’t get noticed, and follows this loop.



He wanted to be heard and noticed by millions of people. Kushan Vijaykumar Damodar wanted the world and coming generations to know his name.



Currently, Kushan has two years of experience as a Hip-Hop artist and says he is still learning. He is famously known as KayVeeDee (KVD); you can directly search for his name to check out his amazing creations on YouTube.



The best thing about KayVeeDee is that he creates songs in real-life situations, which in turn helps him to connect with his audience.



Before leaving, let’s talk about the success mantra Kushan follows: “Believe in yourself and follow your dreams.”