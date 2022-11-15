My Junior School awarded the Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2022 by Actress Ameesha Patel

My Junior School, an education initiative to make quality pre-school education accessible and affordable to every child, has been awarded the Education Excellence Award 2022 for Best Emerging Pre-School Chain in Eastern India, presented by Actress Ameesha Patel.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, Education Excellence Awards were initiated with an agenda to recognise and acknowledge the real doers of the education sector and provide them with a platform to come into the limelight they deserve. Education Excellence Awards are an earnest effort to highlight the contributions of schools, colleges & educational institutions & individuals towards strengthening the nation’s literacy infrastructure.

Brainchild of Mr. R. P. Sharma, the Co-founder and Managing Director of My Junior School, the school is a pre-school education vertical of Sharda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd. which believes in all children having the right to get early childhood care and quality education and, therefore, aligning with NEP 2020, NCF & NCERT Guidelines for Preschool Education, their vision is to build a community where all children feel loved, respected and encouraged to develop to their fullest potential.

The Education Excellence Awards are a step towards showing gratitude to those who have immensely contributed in the Indian education system and standing true to its motto, ‘Educate Encourage Enlighten’, My Junior School focusses on ensuring that all the children come into a loving and caring environment where they are valued and listened too.

My Junior School strives to prepare the children to become productive, responsible, ethical, creative and compassionate members of society, making them life-long learners and helping them to develop their knowledge, critical thinking skills, and characters (moral, personal & spiritual i.e. holistic well-being/development, necessary to succeed in the global world).

With the passion for excellence and innovation in pre-school education, My Junior School provides an inclusive and holistic well-being regardless of age, gender, ability, culture, or religion, where every child feels welcomed and every day is seen as an opportunity to learn and grow.

Education being the back bone of an economy and Indian Education System being one of the oldest education systems in the world, the motive behind conceptualizing the awards is to contribute towards the promotion of quality education within the country and to empower the students to make more informed decisions. The winners are selected through a refined process, wherein the best performers in the sector are identified and a critical evaluation is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls, both online and offline.

The Education Excellence Awards 2022, a celebration of achievements, hard work, and selfless services in the education system were held on 6th November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Pashchim Vihar and were a huge success.