My New Journey Begins" By Well-known artist Inderjeet Grover

A solo art exhibition showcasing the recent work of a well known artist, Inderjeet Grover will be held at Jehangir Art Gallery, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400 001 from 21st to 27th June, 2022 between 11 am. To 7 pm.

Seeking the truth through Art…

Defined forms that overlap and emerge from one other, textured surface, busy brushstrokes and art that exuberates fullness are some of defining features of Inderjeet Grover’s paintings which will be on view in a Solo Exhibition at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai from 21st to 27th June, 2022.

All of Inderjeet’s art exhibitions have always been titled around the theme of journey, as he believes that art as well as life is a continuous journey, nothing is permanent, life is in a flux. Creativity demands ongoing highly conscious self-knowledge, a journey within.

His paintings, rendered in impressionist style, employ thick pigmented strokes applied with great virtuosity, revealing a style that is at once free and highly constructed. These works showcase the countryside, its landscapes, the people, their daily lives, their emotions, joys and worries engaged in daily activities, such as an old man waiting near his door, an old lady engaged in cooking food, the cycle rickshaws outside the house, facial emotions of dancers during their dance, various musical instruments.

Inderjeet Grover has completed BFA in painting from College of Art, New Delhi followed by advanced courses leading to M.F.A. in Painting from College of Art, New Delhi. He has a rich professional experience as Director, North Central Zone Cultural Centre, Prayagraj, and also had additional charge of Director at South Central Zone, Cultural Zone, Nagpur, both the autonomous bodies of ministry of culture Presently He is serving as Deputy Director (Gen.), Dept. of Education, NDMC - New Delhi to name a few.

He has participated in more than 100 solo and group art exhibitions till date. His works are in proud collection of many renowned art collectors like Ex-President APJ Abdul Kalam, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishad, Bangalore, Indian Council for Cultural Relation (ICCR), Prime Minister’s office, New Delhi, German Embassy, Camel Foundation, Mumbai, Minister of Culture Dr. Mahesh Sharma and also in USA, UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Dubai, Kenya, Hong Kong, England, Ireland, Germany Mauritius etc.

From: 21st to 27th June 2022

VENUE:

Jehangir Art Gallery

161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Contact: 98107 06622, 9026555531