My paintings depict the strength & beauty of nature in some way or other says Sonali Durga Chaudhuri

Sonali Durga Chaudhuri

Sonali Durga Chaudhari is exhibiting her paintings WATERS of LIFE, a solo art exhibition inspired by Ganga taken into canvas. The exhibition is started from September 11th & will run till 17th of September at Jehangir art gallery Mumbai from 11am till 6pm

Sonali Durga Chaudhari says "My paintings depict the strength and beauty of nature in some way or the other. We have forgotten it but we are an integral part of nature. Nature is the greatest inspiration for one to learn continuously. As a human being, I believe in overcoming all obstacles & triumphing over all adversity in the journey of life. My artworks highlight the transformation of the human spirit from bondage to freedom, from darkness

to light & from the depths of despair to the pinnacle of bliss. For me, pure bliss means being one with the universal consciousness or the supreme energy which pervades this entire universe. Like the mighty Ganges, I flow through life, through everything it has to offer“ .A nomad at heart, Sonali's eyes are forever looking beyond the horizon. Her first interaction with the river Ganga was as a child, travelling to Rishikesh with her maternal grandparents.

"That image of the golden river flowing in front of me is imprinted in my mind, like it was just yesterday," says Sonali. This imprint gets represented in her works seamlessly in works that celebrate the moods of the river.

Sonali has exhibited her paintings at many reputed art galleries in India and many other parts of the World.

Tete-a Tete with Artist Sonali Durga Chaudhuri

1. Share something about your ongoing exhibition which is happening in the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai which started on 11 of September and runs till 17th of September.

Ans: This is a special series of works inspired by the Ganges & my travels along the upper Gangetic regions & Varanasi. The river can be seen in various avatars in different regions, from Gangotri to the Gangetic plains & all the way to the Bay of Bengal. It is a source of great inspiration to me. The present series consists of works made with Acrylic on Canvas, which is one of my favourite mediums.

2. How much time have you taken to develop this Ganga Series? What medium you have used for the artworks

And: I started the Ganga series last year. The medium for all the works is Acrylic on Canvas.

3. Have you visited Ganga for this series? Share some experience.

I have travelled extensively along the upper Gangetic regions in the Himalayas & in the Indo Gangetic plains. It is my favourite form of recharging my soul, removing myself from mundane problems.

4. As you are from Delhi, and your current ongoing exhibition is in Jehangir Art Gallery. What is the difference you find in visitors?

Ans: Jehangir Art Gallery is like the temple of Art in India. Visitors are from a diverse range of backgrounds, consisting of all kinds of people, some who know nothing of art to serious collectors & buyers. Genuine buyers in Delhi & Mumbai I find, are more or less the same.

5. Please share about the inauguration and who attended it.

The inauguration was on Monday the 11th of September. The main guest of honour was renowned Bollywood Art Director Bijon Dasgupta.

6. Your future upcoming group or solo show?

My next solo show in Delhi at the Arpana Caur Art Gallery from November 14th to 24th, 2023