MyDubaiPass to partner with 1000 plus Events and Shows in Dubai by 2025

53 Takeoffs, a leader in the booming travel-tech space in India, is all set to launch MyDubaiPass , allowing globetrotters get access to exclusive tickets for Dubai's top cultural, lifestyle, and sporting events. For evolving vacationers in Dubai and beyond, this innovative digital first brand will aim at creating a holistic engagement and one-stop shop for experiences ranging across sports, arts, music and entertainment. By 2025, MyDubaiPass plans to offer tickets to over 1,000+ events and festivals, including Monster Jam, Grand Prix, IIFA, HSBC Championship, horse races, and the Dubai Food Festival, among other popular events held in Dubai.

Taking MyDubaiPass to new avenues, the comprehensive platform will provide an opportunity to book tickets well in advance for various events and activities. That includes the latest live sports events, music festivals, concerts, award shows, stand up comedy, food and shopping festivals, theatre, workshops and then some more. With plans to host and partner with local and international artisans, vendors, authorities and event planners, these initiatives will enable the brand to engage with over 2 million+ travellers offering them a unique and immersive experience of all the glitz and glamour in Dubai.

This exclusive digital platform will enable people to be a part of and know in advance the various hyped events, including those adorned with celebrities, high-profile concepts catering to specific niches. The platform shall also provide access to world-class exhibitions, conventions, award shows, entertainment extravaganzas, and shopping festivals, including popular events such as the International Jazz Festival, Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai World Cup, Dubai Summer Surprise, Al Gaffal Dhow Race, Fifa World Cup, World Tennis League and other celebrations like national day, International Film Festivals.

With round the clock booking assistance, multiple payout options and no worries of language or currency exchange in MyDubaiPass, travellers will now be able to immerse in the cultural, ethnic, and entertainment experiences, and make the best out of the unlimited options to explore the local and international affairs of the cosmopolitan emirate of Dubai.

Currently MyDubaiPass offers 200 attraction tickets and a host of experiences in adventure & water sports, nature, wildlife, heritage and culture, local culinary tours, cruises, day-tours amongst others. This digital first travel brand by 53 Takeoffs, will soon offer event bookings to complement its existing features providing holistic travel experiences to travellers from around the world. Additionally, MyDubaiPass will provide a seamless connection to every attraction via API, and an easy-to-use interface to book experiences and gain entry to Dubai's many attractions so that users are able to quickly access information about different attractions and easily book experiences directly through the platform on the go.

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Puri, the VP of 53 TakeOffs said,

“We believe that our customers' trust and loyalty are the key drivers of our success, and that is why we are constantly striving to go the extra mile for them. With the launch of MyDubaiPass, we are taking another significant step towards providing our customers with unforgettable experiences and extending our brand beyond just travel. As a comprehensive platform, we will partner with well-known event organisers and cater to a diverse range of preferences, and we are excited to bring live events happening in and around Dubai to our customers.”