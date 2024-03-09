Naarifirst Chief Aikta Sharma Announces Crowning of its pageant winner Jewel of India by Malaika Arora

Naarifirst Events Chief Aikta Sharma , proudly announces the appointment of renowned actress and model Malaika Arora to crown the winner of its pageant Jewel of India.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Naarifirst's journey towards inclusivity and empowerment in the beauty pageant industry. Grand Finale of its Jewel of India beauty pageant which is India's First-Ever Beauty Pageant Experience on a Arabian Sea Cruise. The event is set to take place from April 5th to 8th aboard the Cordelia Cruise. This groundbreaking event marks a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment in the beauty pageant industry.

Naarifirst's mission revolves around celebrating the journey of women, irrespective of societal norms or stereotypes. Through experiential workshops and sharing sessions, participants are empowered to embrace their uniqueness and showcase their inner beauty and talents.

The Jewel of India beauty pageant is a testament to Naarifirst's commitment to inclusivity. Women from diverse professions including doctors, lawyers, army personnel, makeup artists, fitness coaches, yoga instructors, pilots, air hostesses, and homemakers, among others, will come together to celebrate womanhood in all its forms.

The response to the Naarifirst beauty pageant has been overwhelming, with women from all corners of India enthusiastically participating in this unique and inclusive experience. The Grand Finale promises to be a celebration of sisterhood, where participants will engage in new learning experiences and receive well-deserved recognition for their journey.

Malaika Arora, the esteemed guest of Naarifirst, embodies the strength and resilience that the brand stands for. Her presence inspires women to embrace their uniqueness and celebrate their journey with pride.

In a society often plagued by beauty standards and limitations, Naarifirst is paving the way for a more inclusive and empowering future Through initiatives like the Jewel of India beauty pageant, Naarifirst is not only redefining beauty standards but also championing the spirit of womanhood.

We invite everyone to join us aboard the Cordelia Cruise from April 5th to 8th sailing from Mumbai for a memorable celebration of inclusivity, empowerment, and sisterhood at the Naarifirst Beauty Pageant Grand Finale.

