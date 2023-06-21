Nabeel Khan Becomes The Youngest Indian Classical Musician To Receive UAE Golden Visa

Indian Musician Nabeel Khan receives UAE Golden Visa recently in Dubai, UAE .

He has joined the expanding list of Indian celebrities who have been given the United Arab Emirates (UAE) golden visa.

Nabeel Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture of him receiving the golden visa. He mentioned that he has performed multiple live shows and shot so many videos at the location, he can say with first-hand experience that UAE is a “great destination for music ”. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE government for the honour.Khan says - Honoured to get UAE Golden Visa . First Indian Classical Instrumentalist & youngest Indian musician to receive 10 year UAE’s Golden Visa within 12 hours. An absolute honour for me, I feel so grateful for this amazing recognition for me & my family with golden residency. My best wishes & regards to the beloved UAE govt and people.

It’s gratifying to know when your efforts are recognised even outside from your home land and the people take you in as there own .

This achievement simply would not have been possible had I not received the love and support of my well wishers. I take this moment to thank them all and I look forward to making ever new memories in the UAE.

The UAE golden visa is a long-term residence visa system, for 10 years, and is automatically renewed. It is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, talented individuals, researchers in science and knowledge, outstanding students, as well journalists, doctors, writers and those with promising abilities.

Nabeel Khan born on September 2,1999 in New Delhi, India is a Sarangi player, composer and a singer-songwriter. He is the eighth generation of Sarangi artists in his family and is the world's youngest established Sarangi player. Khan is the grandson of the legend of Sarangi PadmaBhushan awardee, Ustad Sabri Khan Saheb and the son of renowned Sarangi artist Ustad Nasir Khan, Moradabad Sainia Gharana.

Nabeel gave his first stage performance in Little Theatre Group, New Delhi when he was just eight years old. He gave his first international performance in Oslo Mela Festival of Norway, under the guidance of his teacher and uncle Ustad Kamal Sabri in 2015.

Khan graduated from Zakir Husain Delhi College, University of Delhi in 2021 and also has a Sangeet Prabhakar degree in Sarangi from Prayag Sangeet

Samiti. He went International with the music concert in Oslo Mela Festival, Norway 2015. Khan has been accompanied by great artists like Pt Anindo Chatterjee, Ustad Fazal Qureshi ji and many more. Denmark, Russia , UAE, Sri Lanka, Italy are some nations Khan has performed. Theater of Digital Art (TODA) is the first art initiative in the UAE that combines multiple forms of art. Khan is part of their regular Artist panel . He has also performed for Louvre Museum , Abu Dhabi, Salt camp, Abu Dhabi, Sikka Arts festival 2023 first ever Indian classical performance and in many cultural events in the UAE . Nabeel Khan is promoting Indian art and Sarangi all over the world by promoting Indian music and culture by performing Sarangi solo. In India he began his musical journey by giving Sarangi performances in many Spic Macay concerts. He has also given stage performances in music Festivals like Sa Ma Pa, Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan, Delhi Youth Festival and more

He has released many original singles as well including The Arrival of Sultan being one of the hit tracks along with Godfather Sarangi , Tumhe Dillagi sarangi , Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, Raag Shyam Kalyan , GOT, Pirates of the Caribbean, My heart will go on, many famous songs on Sarangi and more.