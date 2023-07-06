NAFED and Wendor Unite to Promote Millet-Based Products Across India: One Vending Machine at a Time

This collaboration is not only revolutionizing the vending experience of India’s public sector but also nurturing the elements of climate-resilient agriculture and a cashless economy.

National Agricultural Cooperative for Marketing Federation (NAFED) along with the front-running vending-machine company, Wendor, team up to support the International Year of Millets initiative.

Under this initiative, Wendor has installed vending machines stocked with a variety of millet-based products in key government buildings like NITI AYOG, Shashtri Bhawan, ICAR, MOFPI, APEDA, Udyog Bhawan, etc.

This collaboration is not only revolutionizing the vending experience of India’s public sector but also nurturing the elements of climate-resilient agriculture and a cashless economy.

A Vending Machine Solution for a Sustainable Future

Millets, often called Nutri-cereals, have high nutritional value. They are not very water-intensive and can flourish even in harsh conditions of droughts. It is, therefore, strongly being promoted as the crop to fight climate change, and Wendor is walking hand in hand with the Government to achieve this goal.

Wendor has set up over 25 smart vending machines in crucial government locations like Nirman Bhawan, Vanijya Bhawan, ONGC, FDA Bhawan, Dak Bhawan, Transport Bhawan, Akashwani Bhawan, Cabinet Secretariat, Rail Bhawan, DST, CBI offices as well as the Dhyanchand Stadium and NDCC. This is not just enhancing the customer experience of the government employees but also sending a message loud and clear to the nation.

These are transformational times. A time to adopt cut-edge technologies. It a time to use such technology to save our fragile Mother Earth. And vending machines are providing those precise solutions for ensuring sustainable development while maintaining an elegant standard of living.

Hence, the Wendor-NAFED tie-up showcases a model of Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) that is the need of the hour right now if we wish to achieve the goals of a comfortable but climate-friendly consumer experience.

Transforming the Image of India’s Public Sector

The traditional ‘sarkari’ image of India’s public sector has often been old-fashioned and backward. But today, that image is changing, and developments like establishing vending machines in government buildings are contributing significantly to that new image of India.

While the government is fully supporting this modern rebranding, Wendor is providing leading assistance. It is not simply installing the vending machines in these key locations but also taking complete charge of their maintenance and customer support.

Moreover, this rebranding is not just external but also transforming the work experience of the public sector internally. A vending machine well within their office area ensures timely (and healthy) breaks, ensuring higher employee productivity. This also makes the workspace more exciting and innovative. Cashless and smart vending options offer further convenience for employees.

A representative from Wendor rightly sums it up as "With our vending machines in these important places, we're making life simpler, work smoother, and positively changing daily routines."

One Stop Solution for Quality, Convenience, and Comfort

Wendor is reaching every nook and corner of India, trying to bring a vending revolution in the nation. The company understands the numerous benefits that a vending machine can offer to its users- a premium consumer experience being the most important one.

Even the management experts recommend such refreshment points inside the offices. They offer short breaks to the employees, reducing worker fatigue. This, in turn, incentivises better performance and productivity.

Wendor knows this management hack and knows how to care about the workforce too. Therefore, it is passionately trying to provide vending solutions to a diverse set of consumers, government agencies being the newest participant in this endeavor.

So, Wendor offers a variety of vending machines, offering choices in sizes, costs, and customization. In terms of sizes, the options range from Wendor Atlas and Wendor Slim to Wendor Mini. Varieties are also available in refrigerated (Wendor Frozone) and non-refrigerated options (Wendor Ambient). Above all, Wendor specializes in customizing the machine as per your need. The customization can be in terms of the size of the display screen, hardware of the machine, and software as well.

There are multiple options in terms of products dispensed by these machines too. While machines selling millet products are emerging as a primary attraction in government buildings, Wendor also provides machines dispensing snacks, hot and cold beverages, sanitary napkins, etc. Above all, these options are available at a wide range of prices too.

In short, every vending need of a workspace, of an employee, can be catered to through these modern machines.

Conclusion

The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millet after India's strong and long campaign. NAFED has been assigned the important responsibility of promoting the sale of millet products, and collaborating with the private sector is a pragmatic step. Wendor, on its part, is playing its role as the “perfect vending partner- a one-stop shop for all vending needs”.