Narayana Schools Inspire Young Minds on Engineers’ Day

Every year, on September 15th, Engineers’ Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, an eminent Indian engineer and statesman. This year, Narayana Schools went beyond the ordinary in celebrating this special day as they organized a career-cum-guidance session led by the first teachers of the child i.e., the parents.

The event saw a unique blend of professionals and aspiring engineers coming together. Students’ parents, who are working as engineers in various subdomains such as civil engineering, mechanical engineering, software engineering, and more, were invited. The main aim of the program was to create a platform where students from 8th to 12th grade could learn from the experiences of the parents, who have gone through the grind and walked the path of engineering themselves, as they would be more empathetic and understanding towards the aspiring engineers.

Each parent represented a different facet of the engineering world, sharing their personal journeys. They detailed the challenges they faced, the milestones they achieved, and the immense satisfaction they derive from their chosen paths. To make the subject matter even more relatable and engaging, they brought real-life examples into their narratives to motivate students even more to purse the profession.

One of the highlights of the event was the interactive Q&A session. Students seized this opportunity to ask questions and seek advice from the engineering professionals. They delved into topics such as career choices, academic pursuits, and the dynamic landscape of engineering disciplines. The session served as a platform for students to clarify their doubts, gain perspective, and receive firsthand knowledge from those who have successfully navigated the engineering path.

Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, shared her thoughts on the significance of such sessions and the importance of days that celebrate the engineering profession. She emphasized that Engineers’ Day is not only about paying tribute to renowned engineers of the past, but it's also about inspiring and nurturing the engineers of the future.

On this day, students were reminded of the illustrious engineers who have made significant contributions to India and the world, including names like Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, Verghese Kurien, E. Sreedharan, Satish Dhawan, Vinod Dham, Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani and many more. The Engineers’ Day celebration at Narayana Schools was more than just an event; it was a powerful message to students that engineering is not just a career but a passion that can shape the world.