Nargis Dutt Foundation making an impact on society

The late Shri Sunil Dutt cared for the youth greatly and in his capacity as the Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, he did his best to give talented players an opportunity to come forward and fulfil their dream. Today, the foundation carries forward the dreams he had for the youth of our country.

Priya Dutt with her Late Father Shri Sunil Dutt Ji

Nargis Dutt Foundation (NDF) is a registered, charitable organization working passionately in the areas of Health & Education since 1981.It was started by late Shri Sunil Dutt, along with the Indian Community in New York, in memory of his wife Nargis Duttji who succumbed to cancer. The foundation was thereafter established on 11th October 1982 in Mumbai. The work of this foundation still continues and has spread far and wide, across India. The foundation has been running purely on donation from its inception.

42 years, the impact of the foundation hastouched the lives of millions of individuals through equipping 100’s of rural hospitals PAN INDIA with medical diagnostic equipment as well as mobile vans, supporting treatment of thousands of cancer patients, providing scholarships for meritorious and deserving students and holistic development of rural schools in India. Through earthquakes, floods and more recently the Pandemic, Nargis Dutt Foundation has reached out and saved lives.

On 6th June 2023, on the occasion of Shri Sunil Dutts 94th Birth anniversary, Nargis Dutt Foundation organised a felicitation program to honour all its scholarship students for the academic year 2022-23.

Mr Xerxes Rao, Head Jay Precision Pharmaceuticals Pvt ltd felicitates student Assar Noaman who is now working with Viet jet

The Sunil Dutt Scholarship program was initiated in 2011, in order to negate discrimination against the girl child, stop ‘Female Foeticide’ and support meritorious deserving girls in Education and Vocational Training. Along with supporting the girl child, since 2016, NDF, is also supporting meritorious deserving young boys with their school fees. The project started with 35 students. Today, over 2000 students have received scholarships and this is what NDF belives in “Every life matters”. The scholarship is not about numbers, but making a difference, one life at a time. Each child is nurtured through their entire educational journey. Each scholarship recipient becomes a part of the NDF family.

Some of past recipients of the scholarships are now working in reputed companies in Germany, Toronto and India. There’s are CA’s, computer engineers, dental doctors, MBBS doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, pharmacists and aircraft maintenance engineers.

Team NDF with volunteers at the function

Priya Dutt, Trustee of Nargis Dutt Foundation said at the event “This day is special as we celebrate the life of our founder and my father Sunil Dutt, like the students present here today he too fought many odds and overcame adversities. For him it was education that can change lives. We receive thousands of applications every year from meritorious deserving students and their families. Each student who receive our scholarship is an inspiration in themselves, and today our hearts are filled with pride.The need is great and education is the best way to empower lives and families. I truly believe when we work as a community, wonderful things can be achieved. I have my parents blessings and I am sure they will be proud to see what the Foundation has achieved over the years”.

Mr Khalid & Zeyna Ansari who support the work of this foundation were the guest of honour for this event. Several donors and friends of the foundation were present in support.

Trustee Priya Dutt with guest of honour Khalid Ansari and Zeyna Ansari

Mr Noaman Assar who was the recipient of the scholarship for two continuous years said “When Covid came, there was zero possibility to continue my education and I was searching for a scholarship when I came across the Nargis Dutt Foundation website and sent an email. It was an honour to be called for an interview” Noaman topped the Mumbai University in Aeronautical and Aircraft Maintenance engineering and is now currently working with Viet Jet