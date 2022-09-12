National Education Brilliance Awards 2022: Meet the Winners who are shaping Young India through Quality Education

Hypedge Media and Education Connect Plus awarded educationists from across the nation during the 2022 edition of the National Education Brilliance Award ceremonies. This was held on the 20th of May 2022 at the WelcomHotel by ITC, Delhi.

Chief Guest of the program was Shri Harish Rawat, former Chief Minister of Uttrakhand, and the Guest of Honor was Shri Haripal Rawat, Joint Secretary, All India Congress Committee, and Gaurav Gautam, Founder of I CAN Foundation and CEO Hypedge Media. They shared their wishes with all the selected awardees of NEBA 2022.

Eminent Educationists raced the event through their motivational and influential Speaker Session. Panel discussions were organized on the topic - Indian Education System — the Change it needs. The aim was to provide the opportunity to showcase leading educationalists' and educational organizations' ideas and innovation in all aspects of education. The conclusion of the panel discussion was to Encourage Research Work, Emphasize Skills rather than Marks, Co-Curricular Activities, and Technology Trends.

The National Education Brilliance Awards 2022 were held to celebrate and recognize excellence in education and to highlight the positive impact of teachers and schools. Hypedge Media and Education Connect Plus successfully conducted the National Education Brilliance Awards 2022 to thank the educationalists for enhancing young lives on a daily basis by giving them proper guidance, immaculate skills, inviolable courage, and unlimited curiosity.

Here's the list of this Year's (2022) winners for the NEBA 2022:

Dr. Bhatia Medical Coaching Institute - Best Medical Coaching Institute of the Year (New Delhi)

Dr Nachiket Bhatia, CEO of DBMCI, is recognized for donning many hats and is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of contemporary e-learning in the medical field. It started when his father established the seeds of DBMCI, which sparked an interest in entrepreneurship in him, a flame that is still powering his leadership.DBMCI is a specially evolved cohesive force of leading educationists, having vast experience in teaching thousands of aspirants of PG Entrance examinations Since 1996.

Dr. Kusum (Innovative Professor of the Year), Associate Professor of English, Babu Anant Ram Janta College, BAR Janta College, Kaul, Kaithal, Haryana. She has earned her MPhil from Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. She has been awarded her doctoral degree in Angela Carter and Bapsi Sidhwa from NIMS University, Jaipur. She has presented and published her papers in many national and international seminars and conferences.

Dr. Malini Gopal (Excellence Award For Best Scholar), Research Scholar

Dr. Rubin S John (Excellence in Facial Aesthetics and Hair Transplant)

Assistant Professor, Dept. of Maxillofacial Surgery, Saveetha Dental College and hospitals. MDS(Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon), FBOCI, FAM, Masters in Hair transplant. He is the guest speaker and course coordinator of various Facial aesthetic and Hair transplant courses across the country.

Dr. Sujatha S (Top 10 Best Professors India), Vice-Principal, Associate professor. BMS College of Law

Dr. Suruchi Sharma (Top 10 Best Professors India),

Associate Professor of English, R.K.S.D. (P.G.) College. She has done her PG from KVM Autonomous College, Jalandhar, Punjab. She has been awarded Ph.D. in English on Khaled Hosseini. Her areas of interest are Diaspora Studies, Critical Theories, and Cultural Studies. She has presented her papers in many national and international seminars and conferences.

Himachal College of Education Nalagarh (Best B.Ed College of the Year (Himachal Pradesh)

HIMACHAL College of Education was established in 1999 after due recognition by NCTE, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. It is run by HIMACHAL Education Promotion Society 1997 (Registered at Shimla HP, Reg. no 22/97). The Institution has highly qualified n highly experienced faculty.

Janki Nitin Gavandalkar (Awards For Young Scientists),

Intern Scientific Officer - Emerging young and energetic Janki is a cyber security expert, and She is also doing her fingerprint Research.

Lena Ragade Gupta (Award For Excellence in Research),

Principal Architect Dehleez - An alumna of School of Architecture-CEPT, Ahmedabad, and E.T.H, Zurich, she is the Principal Architect at 'Dehleez' along with her husband Manoj Gupta and specializes in advocacy of micro-climate design and partial self-sufficiency of resources since 1995.

Mahakaali Institute of Vocational Education and Training (Best Vocational Training Institute (Uttarakhand)

Vivek Singh Koranga and Pankaj Singh Saini are Directors. Institute is dedicated to offering free education to students from weaker sections of society. So far institute has trained and placed more than 400 students in the hospitality industry.

NEC Japanese Language Academy (Best Language Training Institute of the Year)

It is a first-of-its-kind corporate initiative to bring together the best of industry experience and Academic Excellence under one roof. The institute is a gateway of learning for aspiring students and professionals as, on the one hand, it offers them exposure to NEC's legacy and the business practices of the IT Giant, and on the other hand, they are trained by Industry Stalwarts.

Vijay International School - Best International School of the Year

Dr. Santoshbabu Y. Krishnapur, Academic Director, Vijay International School

SHAMIM BANU- Excellence Award For Best Scholar

Ajay Vishwath N C - Innovative Professor of the Year

Akula Lakshmi - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Anish Rakheja - Excellence Award in Leadership Grooming and Career Mentoring

Anitha N - Academic Excellence Award

ANUJ MITRA - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Ashish Kaul - Excellence Award in Media and Education

Aysun's Beauty & Spa Institute - Best Beauty Training Institute of the Year (Punjab)

Bhagirath Public School - Best Stand-alone School of the Year (Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh)

R. Education Group- Best Distance Learning Institute of the Year

Deepak Sharma - Best Professional Life & Wellness Coach

Dr S. Sasmal - Excellence Award for Best Scientist

Dr Sudha Banasode - Awards For Outstanding Scientist

Dr Vimal Kumar Yadav - Award For Excellence in Research

Dr. Anupam Ghosh - Awards For Outstanding Scientist

Dr. Ayekpam Ibemcha Chanu - Top 10 Best Professors in India

Dr. Bhratri Bhushan - Excellence Award in Medical Oncology Education

Dr. Deepti Mankad - Best Maritime Wellness Trainer of the Year

Dr. Ganesh Narayanan - Best Outstanding Scientist and Educator

Dr. Jai Narayan Mishra - Innovative Principal of the Year

Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore - Award For Excellence in Research

Dr. Mansav Arora - Best Motivational Speaker and Life Coach

Dr. Nisar Ahmad Dar - Awards For Young Researchers

Dr. P. V. RAVI KUMAR - Top 10 Best Language Teacher Award

Dr. PANKAJKUMAR B. NIMBALKAR - Lifetime Achievement Award (Healthcare Education)

Dr. PRANALI TULSHIDAS BHAISARE - Awards For Women Researchers

Dr. Raavee Tripathi - Innovative Principal of the Year

Dr. RAJ KUMAR JOSHI - Awards for Outstanding Scientist

Dr. Revika Arora - Dynamic Professor of the Year

Dr. Shweza Akram - Excellence Award in Dentistry Education

SOMSUBHRAGUPTA- Lifetime Achievement Award (Research)

Dr. Surendra Dajiba Lokhande - Top 10 Best Principals India

Dr. SUSHILA SHARMA - Awards For Women Researchers

Dr. V. LAKSHMI - Best Yoga & Meditation Teacher of the Year

Dreams Design Institute - Best Design Institute (Surat, Gujarat)

GANESHAN M - Innovative Principal of the Year

GANESHAN M - Top 10 Best Principals in India

Gopal Sahai - Academic Excellence Award in Business Operations

GOS institution - Best Coaching Institute for NIFT, NID, UCEED Preparations (Tamil Nadu)

Gurpreet Kaur - Dynamic Teacher of the Year

Hamara Sankalp - Best NGO Working for Child Education (West Bengal)

Harpal Sir Immigration Education Consultants Pvt. Ltd. - Best Institute for IELTS of the Year

Indira Singh - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Indur High School - Best TSBSE School of the Year (Bodhan, Telangana)

Information Technology and Technical Education Council - Best Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Working For Education

International Center For Entrepreneurship & Skill Development India ( ICESDI) - Best Institute in Education for Global Citizenship

Ishita Vadhera - Young Teacher of the Year

Joy Sardar - Innovative Vice - Principal of the Year

KAMALAKSHI T - Top 10 Best Economics Faculty of The Year

Karmbir Singh - Top 10 Best Principals India

Krishnakumar Bhagwanrao Dadke - Top 10 Best Teachers in India

Kyntiewkupar Nongsiej - Top 10 Best Principals India

L'ecole Tejal School - Best Pre-school in (Kundli, Sonipat, Haryana)

Laitonjam Muhindro - Eminent Higher Education Leaders in India

Lakshyam Coaching - Best Coaching Institute of the Year (Asansol, West Bengal)

Soundirarajan- Dynamic Teacher of the Year

MADDY - Mad About You - Emerging STEM Education Solution of the Year

MARIA JENNIFER V - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Nana Shankar Ghalake - Innovative Teacher of the Year

Narendra Singh - Awards For Young Researchers

NIED Education Council - Best Vocational Training Institute of the Year

NISHU PANDEY - Excellence Award in Instructional Leadership

Nobel High School - Best Rural Development School

Ocean View Global Campus - Best Emerging Business School of the Year

Parindey - Best Dance Institute of the Year

PRADIP GIRI - International Research Award for Sundarbans Research

Prof (Dr.) Sharad Ranjan - Lifetime Achievement Award (Teaching)

Prof. Shahin Shoukat Makubhai - Awards For Young Researchers

Rabia Hamid - Award For Excellence in Research

Rahul Anand - Excellence Award For Best Scholar

Sharmila Banu - Top 10 Director of the Year

SAIMA PERVEZ - Young Teacher of the Year

Sanjeev Kumar - Top 10 Best Professors in India

Seth Gyaniram Bansidhar Poddar College - Best Institutions with Innovative Infrastructure & Learning Environment

SHIVRATNA SCHOOL - Best Stand-alone School of the year

Shri Ram Public Senior Secondary School, New Gharsana - Best School in (Shri Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan)

Shweta Lade - Top 10 Best Physics Faculty of the Year

Stalin Packianathan - Innovative Principal of the Year

Sujata Raina - Dynamic - Teacher of the Year

Suvojit Banerjee - Top 10 Best Principals India

Syed Abdul Mohaimin Quadri - International Research Scholar

TIRTHANKAR SARMA - Award For Young Researcher

Venkata Kiran M - Innovative Director of the Year

Dr. RASHI SRIVASTAVA - Award for Woman Researcher 2022

