national office of bharat rashtra samithi (brs) inaugurated in new delhi.

BRS Supremo, Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao launched BRS amidst of former CMs and MPs of many states and with leaders of National Farmers' Unions and prominent people.



CM KCR's couple participated in Yaga Poornahuti..Then BRS leader KCR unfurled the pink flag at 12.37 PM



After that, the party office was inaugurated by CM KCR... Akhilesh Yadav, Kumaraswamy participated.



KCR occupied his seat in his chamber on the first floor of the office.



First signature on letterhead as National President of BRS Party.



Formation of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samiti (BRS Kisan Cell) as an affiliated body of BRS party.



Leader of National Farmers Union, Sri Gurnam Singh Charudi of Kurukshetra, Haryana appointed as President of Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi (BRS Kisan Cell)



Appointment of Ravi Kohar as Office Secretary.



BRS Supremo KCR handed over the first appointment papers as National President. Delhi office surroundings buzzed with emotions of guests, invitees, party leaders.



Many extended Wishes to CM KCR. Jai Bharat. Jai BRS slogans echoed in the office premises.



Significant moment in the political history of the country.



A new chapter in India's political history has begun. The national office of the BRS party has emerged in the heart of Delhi with the aim of qualitative change in the country's politics. Reaching the national capital, Telangana has moved from existential politics to future national governance.



BRS Party Chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao arrived at 12 noon to inaugurate the National Office of BRS Party at Road No. 5, Sardar Patel Marg, Delhi.



Party workers and leaders extended a warm welcome to KCR on this occasion. Later, CM KCR and his wife Smt Sobharani participated in the Rajashyamala Yagam, Poornahuti conducted under the guidance of Vedantists Phanishashanka Sharma and Gopikrishna Sharma. Vedic scholars offered blessings to Chief Minister KCR's couple. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister of UP Akhilesh Yadav, President of Tamil Nadu VK Party, MP Thirumavalavan, National Kisan leader Gurnam Singh and leaders of farmers' associations from various states participated in the yagam.



Pink flag hoisted in national capital:



After Purnahuti, CM KCR unveiled the party flag at 12 hours 37 minutes. Subsequently, KCR inaugurated the new National Office of BRS Party in the presence of guests, party dignitaries and public representatives. After that CM occupied designated sear in the chamber on the first floor in the capacity of National President.



Gurnam Singh Chaduni, leader of the National Farmers Union from Kurukshetra, Haryana, was appointed as the President of BRS Kisan Cell by KCR. Ravi Kohar was appointed as the Office Secretary. The first appointment papers were handed over to them as the National President. Many national and state leaders congratulated KCR on this occasion.



Later, Chief Guests, other dignitaries, State Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, Chairmen of Corporations, BRS party leaders, activists and other public representatives attended the lunch organized by MP Nama Nageshwar Rao at his residence.



BRS cheerful in Delhi:



On the occasion of the inauguration of the new national office of the BRS party at Sardar Patel Road in Delhi erupted with slogans of Jai KCR, Jai Bharat and Jai BRS. The surroundings were pink with BRS party flexes and cutouts. There was an enthusiastic atmosphere with guests from various states, leaders of various parties, BRS party leaders and activists.

Telangana Bhavan in the national capital, Delhi, and the CM's official residence, 23 Tughlaq Road, were also buzzing with slogans from BRS party activists.



Along with the family members of CM KCR, Samajwadi Party President, former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, JDS Party President, former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, Tamil Nadu VK Party President, MP Thirumavalavan, National Indian Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh, other farmers union leaders and ministers Harish Rao, Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, Sabita Indra Reddy, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Koppula Eshwar, Satyavathi Rathore, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mallareddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs K. Kesha Rao, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, K.R. Suresh Reddy, Badugula Lingaya Yadav, Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, Vaviraju Ravichandra, Deevakonda Damodar Rao, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Dr. Ranjith Reddy, Bibi Patil, Pasunuri Dayakar Rao, Maloth Kavitha, Manne Srinivasulu Reddy, Nama Nageshwar Rao, P, Ramulu, Venkatesh Neta. , MLC Kavitha along with other MLAs, MLCs, Corporation chairmen, public representatives, BRS party leaders, activists and other dignitaries participated.