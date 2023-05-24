Natural Stacks: An In-Depth Review of Premium Supplements

Natural Stacks is a top of the line health and wellness brand offering pure organic supplements that improve mood, decrease anxiety, enhance sleep quality, and strengthen health and immune functioning.

Natural Stacks

About Natural Stacks

Natural Stacks is a line of health and wellness supplements which we highly recommend, both for the purity of the all-natural ingredients and the effective formulations which help to boost mood, promote added energy, decrease stress and anxiety, improve cognitive functioning, enhance sleep quality, and more.

We started on the official site where they give you a brief brain quiz, and then send you an email with your results and advice on which products may be right for you.

We loved the mood, brain health, sleep, and energy benefits of these supplements.

In this review, we’ll give you all of the key details about Natural Stacks supplements, and tell you our honest opinion of the brand.

Notable Facts About Natural Stacks

Brand Natural Stacks Our Rating 4.9/5 Form Capsules, Powder Drinks Primary Active Ingredients Vitamin C

Vitamin B12

Magnesium

Niacin

Folate

L-Tyrosine

GABA

Caffeine

Turmeric

Krill Oil

Ceylon Cinnamon

Chamomile

Rhodiola Rosea Extract

Zinc

Grape Seed Extract

French Maritime Pine Bark Extract

L-Phenylalanine Ingredient Purity 100% Benefits Improving mood, decreasing stress and anxiety, increasing energy levels, enhancing cognitive functioning, boosting motivation and mental drive, promoting calm and relaxation, strengthening the immune system, improving sleep quality, decreasing brain fog Safety Safe manufacturing practices, rigid 3rd party testing, full transparency Price Range $30-40 Category Average Price $50 Purchase Official Site

Best-Selling Natural Stacks Supplements

The Natural Stacks brand has too many excellent supplements to discuss all of them in one article, but we’ve picked out some of our favorites to share the highlights with you.

1. Natural Stacks MagTech

Form: Capsules

Key Ingredient: Magnesium

Best For: Cognitive health

What It Does: Boosts magnesium levels, promotes relaxation, improves brain health

Price: $36.95

2. Natural Stacks Dopamine

Form: Capsules

Key Ingredients: L-Tyrosine, Vitamins C and B6, L-Phenylalanine, TMG, Folate

Best For: Motivation, mental energy

What It Does: Boosts mood, improves memory, elevates motivation and mental drive

Price: $39.95

3. Natural Stacks Serotonin

Form: Capsules

Key Ingredients: Magnesium, Niacin, L-Tryptophan, Rhodiola Rosea, Zinc

Best For: Improving mood

What It Does: Promotes calm and relaxation, boosts mood

Price: $39.95

4. Natural Stacks Neurofuel

Form: Capsules

Key Ingredients: Forskolin, Artichoke Leaf Extract, Vitamin B6, Acetyl L-Carnitine, L-Phenylalanine

Best For: Enhancing mental focus

What It Does: Improves memory, sharpens focus and attention, decreases brain fog, boosts motivation

Price: $29.95

5. Natural Stacks GABA

Form: Capsules

Key Ingredients: GABA, Grape Seed Extract, L-Citrulline, Rosemary Leaf Extract

Best For: Decreasing stress and anxiety

What It Does: Calms and relaxes, reduces anxiety, improves sleep quality

Price: $39.95

How Does Natural Stacks Work?

The Natural Stacks brand uses pure organic ingredients, many of which improve the synthesis of key brain neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, GABA, and acetylcholine.

Serotonin and dopamine play a key role in boosting mood, and dopamine also increases motivation and improves memory. GABA blocks key central nervous system receptors to decrease stress and anxiety and help induce calm.

A review of studies by Hanns Möhler published in Neuropharmacology examined the therapeutic potential of the GABA system in treating anxiety and depression.

The brain chemical acetylcholine enhances cognitive functions like learning, memory, and information processing, and increasing its levels may also help improve the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.

A review published in the Journal by Michael E. Hasselmo, explored the role of acetylcholine in regulating memory and learning.

The Natural Stacks supplements also contain ingredients which improve cerebral blood flow, and this can boost alertness and mental focus and decrease brain fog. In addition, the formula improves communication between neurons.

These supplements contain anti-inflammatory agents which decrease swelling in organs and tissue, for improved overall health. They are also high in antioxidants which can eliminate free radicals and lower oxidative stress. This promotes a stronger immune system, repairs neuronal damage, and protects neurons from further harm.

A review by Justyna Godos and Giuseppe Grosso published in Antioxidants discussed the brain health benefits of antioxidants and their role in treating cognitive and affective disorders.

What Are the Key Ingredients in Natural Stacks Supplements?

These are some of the primary active ingredients in Natural Stacks products:

Chamomile

This plant has mild tranquilizing properties which can induce a feeling of calm and relaxation, caused by the flavonoid apigenin. It is high in antioxidants, which help support a strong immune system.

Because chamomile has sedative benefits, there’s also evidence that it may help induce sleep and improve the overall quality of rest.

A study published in Complementary Therapies in Medicine by Mohsen Adib-Hajbaghery and Seyedeh Nesa Mousavi on elderly people in Iran concluded that chamomile twice daily for 28 days improved sleep quality.

Grape Seed Extract

Derived from the seeds of wine grapes, these seeds have powerful antioxidant benefits and can strengthen the immune system. In addition, they increase levels of a number of brain neurotransmitters including serotonin, dopamine, and epinephrine.

As a result, grape seed may improve mood and boost cognitive functions like learning and memory. A review published in Nutritional Neuroscience by Ramin Mahdipour, et al examined the beneficial impact of grape seed on neurological disorders and aging.

L-Tryptophan

This essential amino acid is the precursor to the neurotransmitter serotonin, so it may have a significant impact on improving mood. You can get it naturally from a number of foods, including peanuts, chicken, oats, milk, bananas, and cheese.

In addition to serotonin, l-tryptophan increases melatonin, which is the hormone the pineal gland in your brain releases when it’s dark outside to induce sleep. For this reason, l-tryptophan may also improve sleep speed and quality.

A systematic review in the Journal of Dietary Supplements by Asako M Kikuchi, Aya Tanabe, Yoshihiro Iwahori explored the effect of l-tryptophan on mood and emotional functioning, and found that it had a positive impact.

Pros and Cons of Natural Stacks

Pros

These products can boost positive mood.

Natural Stacks products can sharpen cognitive functioning.

This brand’s supplements can increase your energy levels.

Natural Stacks can improve the quality of your sleep.

Natural Stacks supplements can decrease stress and anxiety.

Cons

The results may vary for different individuals.

These are popular supplement which may run low stock at times.

The company does not offer free samples of their supplements.

Natural Stacks Customer Reviews

As we’ve said, we are big fans of the Natural Stacks brand, and for the most part the customers agreed with our assessment. Naturally opinions in the Natural Stacks reviews differed depending on the product, but we noted that Dopamine Brain Food Natural Stacks got 4 stars out of 5 and Serotonin Brain Food Natural Stacks got 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

One of the best of the Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food reviews comes from Victoria Benson, who said the product was great for boosting her low mood:

“Usually it takes a few weeks with supplements to get them in your system before you see any results. These I could feel a difference right away. They take away the low feelings. Made everything easier to handle and without any anger. I'm ready to try the dopamine next. I'm impressed by these.”

The top critical one-star review comes from Jennifer, who said the supplement had little effect on her: “I didn’t notice a difference after finishing the bottle.”

One of the top comments in the Natural Stacks Dopamine reviews is from David, who said it improved the symptoms of his memory loss and concentraion: “I have issues related to memory and focus and I really felt a difference when I took these, they are great.”

However, not everyone got the great results they expected, as customer Cyrus noted: “Okay results from product.”

FAQs

Q: Where Can I Buy Natural Stacks?

A: We found this brand for sale from a number of retailers both online and offline, including Amazon and Walmart.

However, we’d recommend that you purchase from the manufacturer’s official website, to take advantage of deals, discounts, subscription prices, and free shipping for U.S residents.

The prices of some of their top supplements are as follows:

Natural Stacks Dopamine Brain Food – $39.95

Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food – $39.95

MagTech Natural Stacks – $36.95

Natural Stacks Neurofuel Lemonade Drink – $44.95

Natural Stacks Smart Caffeine – $19.95

Natural Stacks Vitamin D3 – $9.95

Q: Who Should Buy Natural Stacks?

A: We think that the Natural Stacks brand is ideal for people with mild to moderate anxiety or depression, sleep issues, or difficulty with energy and focus during the day.

Alternatively they are suitable for anyone who is just looking for a general mood, brain, and energy boost.

Q: What is the Return Policy or Guarantee?

A: Natural Stacks has a 30-day money-back guarantee on all of their supplements. If for some reason you are not happy with your order, get in touch with customer service at support@naturalstacks.com for return instructions.

Send the product back within 30 days of the purchase, Along with any additional unopened bottles. You should get a full, hassle-free refund.

Q: What Sets It Apart From the Competition?

A: Natural Stacks is an open-source company, and an important part of their philosophy is to offer full transparency to their customers regearing ingredients, the manufacturing and testing process, or any other details.

Conclusion

On the whole, we’d certainly recommend the Natural Stacks supplement brand to anyone looking for a boost in mood and energy, improved sleep, better energy levels during the day, sharper mental focus and brain health, and a stronger immune system. Made by a reputable manufacturer, they are also reasonably priced for the market.

Reading through the Natural Stacks review feedback online, we found that the vast majority of the comments were from happy customers who got the benefits they expected.

A number of people started by taking one supplement and then stacked with others when they saw how well it worked.

The Natural Stacks supplements contain only 100% pure organic ingredients, and they are free of artificial and chemical additives or preservatives. They are safely manufactured, and there have been few reported side effects from users.

If you’re looking for a great organic supplement brand with nootropic, adaptogen, and other health benefits, we suggest you try Natural Stacks!

