Navigating the Bear Market 2022 with help from Solana and Dogeliens

Generally speaking, the bear market might be a sign of stock prices falling and a potentially weak economy.

But while that raises some concern and reluctance, there's never been a more ideal time for newcomers to join the game and begin their journey of amassing wealth. During this period of recovery, the situation has offered a chance to indulge in potentially good returns, while stocks are being sold. Now, the question of which cryptocurrency will come up is one that reflects the possibilities of yielding more profits in the long run.

Solana (SOL) is a popular name, widely known for its fast, open-source structure that allows developers to create NFTs and dApps.

A new face, Dogeliens (DOGET) possesses similar qualities, operating as a peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency that allows users to exchange their currencies however they wish. To learn more, keep scrolling.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is something of a dual function system, operating as both a flexible, open source platform utilised to run decentralised apps (dApps) and a cryptocurrency. Solana (SOL) has aimed to provide a platform that runs transactions at high speed and for the most part, their innovation was successful, allowing them to process about 50,000 transactions in a mere second.

The platform is a combination of both proof of history (PoH) and proof of stake consensus (PoS), which enables its ability to improve blockchain scalability, without compromising decentralization.

Since it is an open source project, Solana is an ideal choice for developers who dabble in the creation of NFTs and dApps and with a market cap of over $33 billion, it reflects its right to the tag "Ethereum Killer". Solana's token SOL is used to carry out transactions, as well as stake, which allows users to cast votes over future upgrades.

Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a platform centred around DeFi (decentralized finance). With the aim to create a community dedicated to helping others, Dogeliens (DOGET) offers a cryptocurrency with a fun, cute twist that invokes trust and loyalty.

Dogeliens operates as an open-source platform that allows users to share and modify as they wish, with a decentralized structure that enables staking and earning, thanks to the peer-to-peer (P2P) nature of the cryptocurrency.

The token is DOGET and it works as the main utility token of Dogeliens' Play to Earn (P2E) world, which is linked to their goal of providing a virtual space for people to not just obtain income, but also have fun with friends and family.

Dogeliens understands that various users might be inept in workings of cryptocurrency, NFTs and other aspects of the platform and offers multiple means of learning, granting users the opportunity to equip themselves with knowledge that will aid them not just on the platform, but in life as well. DOGET holders will be given benefits such as affecting changes on the platform and voting towards the recipient of their weekly donations via the charity wallet.

Conclusion

It takes a motivated individual to see a downfall as a blessing in disguise and there's never been a clearer sign to hop on the cryptocurrency wagon. And just like SOL offers various user-beneficial highlights, DOGET also welcomes users with open arms and promise of a fulfilling, fun experience.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

