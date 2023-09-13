Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ To Debut On ZEE5 In September, Trailer Out

With a compelling story, an all-star cast, and a powerful representation of revenge, the new ZEE5 Original film "Haddi" is destined to reinvent the genre in the world of spine-chilling revenge sagas.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’

Audiences and movie fans are getting increasingly intrigued and excited as the highly anticipated debut date of September 7, 2023, draws near. "Haddi" is set to fascinate audiences with its unique concept and promise of an exceptional cinematic experience thanks to its captivating trailer and star-studded cast.

The Powerhouse Cast

Thanks to the excellent actors, this intriguing criminal thriller "Haddi" has the depth and realism it needs. Every cast member gives solid and memorable performances that draw attention among the audience, which is essential for the movie's success.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a gifted actor known for his capacity to immerse himself in his performances totally, serves as the movie's main protagonist. Siddiqui plays Haddi, a transsexual woman out for vengeance, in this superb film. Haddi is one the best Nawazuddin Siddiqui movies in terms of his excellent performance.

His portrayal of the role is nothing short of spectacular since he adds an extraordinary blend of tenderness and power. Siddiqui's commitment to the part makes Haddi's journey more realistic and enjoyable for the audience.

The multi-talented Anurag Kashyap portrays notorious mobster turned prominent politician Pramod Ahlawat opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kashyap does a fantastic job of capturing this evil demeanor.

Anurag Kashyap's tense charm gives the character of Promod an intimidating feel and keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time. His connection to Siddiqui in the film gives their relationship additional depth, heightening tensions.

Ila Arun, a well-known folk singer, actress, and TV personality, completes the group. Her depiction of Revathy Amma showcases her range of abilities. She enhances the whole cinematic experience by giving the movie depth and realism.

Other cast members in this movie include:

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub plays Irfan.

Inder is played by Saurabh Sachdeva

Chunna is played by Shridhar Dubey

Rajesh Kumar plays Satto.

Saharsh Shukla plays Jogi.

Vipin Sharma

The Captivating Storyline

The suspenseful plot of the film Haddi takes place in Delhi's bustling streets. It follows the transformation of transgender Haddi—beautifully portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—from a helpless person into a determined, revenge filled individual. The National Capital Region's deterioration and the scenery of Gurgaon and Noida serve as the background.

Haddi, originally from Allahabad, travels to Delhi for a new beginning. Within a close-knit circle of transgender friends in the city, she finds comfort and a feeling of home. The goal of traveling to Delhi is to be accepted, make friends, and be given the chance to regain her broken life.

As the storyline progresses, Haddi quickly rises in Delhi's criminal underbelly. She goes through a significant transition, changing from a novice to a strong personality. She becomes changed due to Pramod Ahlawat, depicted by Anurag Kashyap, a former mafia turned well-known politician.

Haddi's compulsion to exact retribution stems from the terrible past that tore apart her psyche and destroyed her family. To exact revenge for her loved ones, she is prepared to go to any extent, use devious tactics, and, if necessary, use physical force and violence.

Haddi skillfully reveals the criminal underbelly that lives underneath Delhi's surface. She masterfully exposes this shadowy environment's corruption, trickery, and power struggles. The movie doesn't hold back when it comes to showing violence, giving an honest account of the different ways Haddi uses to seek revenge.

The Intriguing Haddi Trailer

The 'Haddi' trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the realm of this movie and keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its thrilling and dramatic story. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's transition into Haddi exemplifies his brilliant acting skills as he creates a simultaneously captivating and intimidating character. Anurag Kashyap's portrayal of the imposing Pramod Alhawat adds a thrilling factor of suspense and struggle to the story.

The combination of strength, vulnerability, vengeance, and atonement that serves as the crux of Haddi's journey is revealed to viewers as the trailer progresses. The National Capital Region (NCR)'s contemporary ruins serve as the movie's setting, adding visual roughness and intensity that improve the overall atmosphere.

Where to Watch Haddi?

For those eagerly awaiting the release of "Haddi," the movie will only be accessible online via the ZEE5 platform. You only need a subscription to ZEE5, India's fastest-growing streaming service, to watch this intriguing criminal thriller.

A ZEE5 subscription is a wise purchase because of the reasonably priced membership fees and the abundance of enjoyable films and TV series it offers. Plus, you can stream it on your laptop or any other personal device, like a smartphone.

So put September 7 on your calendars and prepare to enter the captivating world of "Haddi" on ZEE5.