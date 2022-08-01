Nayan Foundation For Performing Arts provides a ray of hope with 'Lost Segments'

Life is a mystery to be lived, and if someone is in the dark with an unparalleled sixth sense, it can brighten their lives!

This is what probably propelled a visionary like Naina to pursue a noble life of entertaining the world along with theatre artists who were visually impaired in a play titled Lost Segments, Produced by Naina Kuttappan and Directed by Abhishek Arya. Naina had a prolific career with Union Bank (previously known as Andhra Bank) earlier as she eventually formed an NGO called Nayan Foundation For Performing Arts, registered under the Charity Commissioner of Mumbai in 2016 to promote visually impaired talent.

This play 'Lost Segments' was performed at the Creative Adda in Andheri West, Mumbai. The audience was mesmerized by the effortless performance of these ten gifted actors, including Naina Kuttappan, who played the role of a professor in this play inspired by John Steinbeck's "Of Mice & Men". Lost Segments is a saga whose fiction depicts the reality of our daily lives in a play whose reality is fictional.

Speaking about the play, Naina Kuttappan said, "The director Abhishek Arya performed a one-month workshop which translated into spirited performances by the entire team namely Dhruv Thakur, Gaurav Sharma, Sachin Kuttappan, Mounis Ratta, Jayant Dixit, Krishna, Ankur, Dheeraj Kirdat, Naina Kuttappan, Viraj Thakur, Shailesh Kumar, Mohit Mehra, Shweta Yadav, Lakshay Arora, Rajni Dubey. Vishal Kataria (Visually impaired), as a singer, performed three songs which were soulful renditions, and Pratham Rathod (Visually impaired), as the keyboardist, added life to this play with the background music. Overall, the act spellbound the audience, which gave us a standing ovation with demand for more performances. We have performed in numerous jails across India, old age homes, hospitals for cancer patients and homes for the lesser privileged."

This play which depicts the inner chaos in our lives was put as an act together by the maverick director Abhishek Arya who has roots in Gurukul Kurukshetra, Haryana. He thus formed the group called 'Freelancers'.

Abhishek, inspired by the theatre legend Prof. Neelam Maan Singh Chaudhary, says, "Life is a vicious circle, and in our daily chaotic lives, we all come back to where it started."

Meanwhile, for the theatre enthusiasts, there are plans to have more shows of this play over some time.