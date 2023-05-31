Breaking News
NC Global Media Hosts Successful Third Edition Of NC Blockfiesta 2023 In Bhopal

Updated on: 31 May,2023 03:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
NC Global Media Hosts Successful Third NC BlockFiesta Event in Bhopal, India

NC Global Media Team with Students & Professors of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences


NC Global Media, a Dubai-based blockchain media and marketing agency, successfully organized the third edition of NC BlockFiesta on May 27, 2023. The prestigious Bhopal School of Social Sciences provided the ideal venue for this insightful event. The institution is an autonomous college and accredited A grade by NAAC. It aims to provide quality education in the fields of arts, commerce, and social sciences, fostering holistic development among its students.


NC BlockFiesta, a flagship initiative by NC Global Media, aims to educate and engage communities on the rapidly growing blockchain technology. At the event, Mr. Yogesh Pandit, a blockchain trainer and legal advisor of NC Global Media, delivered a compelling presentation on the innovations and impact of blockchain technology in various sectors.


The one-day seminar attracted excited students who gained valuable insights into the convergence of revolutionary technologies such as blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs, Metaverse, and Web3. The event sparked a deep interest in the attendees, particularly the passionate college students, fostering a greater understanding of blockchain's potential.


NC Global Media remains committed to its mission of educating and empowering 1 million students about blockchain technology and its associated advancements. This successful event marks a significant milestone in the NC BlockFiesta 2023 series, with numerous future engagements planned to reach an even wider audience.

The NC BlockFiesta 2023 event showcased an impressive series of engaging sessions that combined intellectual discussions with lively networking opportunities. NC Global Media continues to make substantial progress toward its goal with more events lined up.

About NC Global Media:

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based blockchain media and marketing agency dedicated to promoting and educating the global community about blockchain technology and its transformative potential. An in-house news portal run by NC Global Media called "TheNewsCrypto" is the go-to source for the most recent blockchain news. The 250K frequent viewers of the news page come from countries throughout the world, including the USA, UAE, UK, Turkey, Russia, and India. 

About The Bhopal School of Social Sciences:

The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) is an A+-renowned educational institution located in Bhopal, the capital city of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. It was established in 1972 and has since grown into a prominent college offering undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various disciplines.

 

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

