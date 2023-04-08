NCETIR: Educational Training Institutes Preparing The Workforce Of Tomorrow

India dreams to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025, however, a significant proportion of Indian youths do not even know how to send an e-mail attachment or carry out basic computer functions, indicates the latest Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) reports of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

In the report outcomes in March 2023, only just 27 percent knew how to send an e-mail with attachments and 10 percent said they could use basic arithmetic formulas in a spreadsheet, and only 9 percent said they could create a digital presentation using any operating system.

Though India has sufficient youth power, they are not skilled enough to get a job due to a lack of skill. To fill the gap of skilled youth, the National Council Of Educational Training Institute and Research is one of the bright star and renowned autonomous educational training institutions paying attention to this issue and taking initiatives for bridging those gaps in order to ensure inclusive growth of Digital India.

NCETIR is an autonomous institution for industry and vocational education training operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Government of India. NCETIR has been functioning on the Skill Development Scheme of the Government of India since 2017 which is an integral part of the Hone Skill Welfare Foundation. The Institution has provided world-class training and 100 diploma courses in all types of prominent disciplines.

Hone Skill Welfare Foundation official said, “Educational training institutes play a critical role in preparing the workforce of tomorrow. They offer practical and job-focused skilled education that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen fields. Whether you are looking to learn a new trade, improve your language skills, or enhance your existing knowledge, there is an educational training institute out there that can help you achieve your goals.”

The institute offers a diverse range of training programs, such as Computer Literacy and Information Science Programs, Technical courses in Management Education, English Spoken, Medical And Health Courses, Yoga Training, Journalism and Mass Communication, Naturopathy and Ayurveda Education, Human Rights Education Social Development Education and many more. NCETIR has also focused on placement, its own placement and internship cell, which works to ensure that educated and skilled youth get placements respectively.

One of the unique features of NCETIR is its focus on the use of technology in education. The institute has state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources that enable it to deliver high-quality training. For instance, NCETIR has a fully equipped e-learning centre that offers online courses, webinars, and other digital resources that can be accessed by learners from any location. It has launched 6791 plus Industrial and Vocational courses which directly help to generate self-employment.

Another notable feature of NCETIR is its team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members. The institute has a rigorous selection process that ensures that only the best and most competent trainers and researchers are employed. This has contributed to the institute's reputation as a centre of excellence in education. The institution has educational development networks in all states and UT and globally. NCETIR has also a noble concern with the weaker section of society and provides a reasonable fee structure for them.

NCETIR's training programs are designed to meet the needs of various stakeholders in the education sector and health care, including teachers, school leaders, policymakers, unprivileged children of society, women and other communities living in the odd circumstances of daily wages from rural and urban areas. The institute's courses are based on the latest research and best practices in the field, and they are delivered through a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies, and practical exercises.

Moreover, NCETIR is committed to promoting educational development and career counselling for comprehensive development, facilitating well-paid employment after vocational training. It has established several research centres that focus on various aspects of education. The institute provides grants and other support to a weaker section or meritorious students to encourage collaboration among researchers from different institutions.

NCETIR is a leading vocational educational training institute that has made significant contributions to the development of education in India. Its focus on higher technical and Non-technical education in nominal fees, along with its exceptional faculty and resources, make it a valuable asset to the education sector. The institute's training programs have helped to enhance the skills and knowledge of thousands of youths, and it continues to be a beacon of excellence in the field of skilled training education.