Neelam, A Spiritual Entrepreneur Who Understood That Her Life Purpose Is To MAKE SPIRITUALITY SIMPLE

Neelam, a spiritual entrepreneur

Neelam, a spiritual entrepreneur dedicated to simplifying spirituality and making it accessible to everyone through her journey, has effectively blended her corporate experience with her spiritual pursuits, introducing profound changes in people's lives.

Starting as a tarot card reader and healer, Neelam responded to the growing demand from her clients and expanded her offerings to include crystal accessories. This venture led to the creation of MBM CRYSTALS , the exclusive brand in India that pioneers the concept of intention jewelry.

Reflecting on her life's trajectory, Neelam describes it as both intriguing and enlightening. Rewinding ten years, she recalls a period of profound confusion, unsure of the path that suited her best. In her quest for fulfillment, she underwent eight job switches over the course of a decade, relentlessly seeking her true calling. While witnessing her friends' stability, these career transitions often left her demotivated. However, throughout the ups and downs, spirituality remained her steadfast pillar of support.

Neelam reveals that her upbringing in a broken family taught her the importance of self-reliance from a young age. This personal journey led her to the path of healing, ultimately transforming her from a patient into a healer herself. The moment she held tarot cards in her hands, she recognized her destined path and dedicated herself wholeheartedly to its pursuit. Fuelled by her passion for helping others, Neelam made an unwavering commitment to the spiritual realm.

During the challenging times of the pandemic and the prevailing negativity, Neelam took the opportunity to launch her YouTube channel. Leveraging her expertise in digital marketing, public relations, and communication, she utilized these platforms to spread awareness about healing, spirituality, tarot, crystals, and spiritual coaching. The integration of her prior professional experiences with her spiritual endeavors became instrumental in disseminating her message and providing guidance to a broader audience.

Neelam emphasizes that every step of her journey has been a learning experience, drawing from the wisdom gained during her eight previous jobs. Her latest venture, mbm_crystals, seeks to connect individuals with the transformative power of their intentions, aided by innovative marketing and public relations strategies. Through her unwavering dedication, Neelam affirms that life itself has been her greatest teacher.

Today, Neelam, also known as Mishi, stands as one of the leading spiritual coaches in India. Her unique approach and innovative entrepreneurial spirit have positioned her as a prominent figure in the contemporary spiritual landscape.

Neelam shares some words of wisdom from her experience that she feels are important to grow a spiritual business;

- Treat everyone equally without judgement

- Focus on your inward growth which will navigate your path. Your inward growth will show up on the outside.