NEEL's Latest Single, "Mashooqa," Has Received A Lot Of Positive Feedback

Neel Nadkarni, popularly known as NEEL, has created quite a buzz on the indie music scene with his latest single, ''Mashooqa'', surpassing 1 million views. NEEL is a Pop/R&B, Bollywood-influenced singer-songwriter and producer based out of New York.

Born and raised in New Jersey, NEEL is influenced by both Indian and American culture, which he translates beautifully in his music. Surrounded by music from a young age, NEEL expresses his musical abilities through his wide-ranging vocals and by playing piano, tabla, and guitar. Vocally trained in Eastern and Western classical music, NEEL is versatile in many genres, especially Urban Desi. NEEL is a performer at heart and has performed alongside many well-known artists such as Jay Sean, Mickey Singh, Arjun, Raghav, and Vishal-Shekhar in popular arenas. NEEL’s notable accomplishment to date is being a finalist on the highly acclaimed reality television singing show SaReGaMaPa, in both Hindi and Marathi. He was voted second-best by an audience of 2,000 in Los Angeles. He was also a winner of Shankar Mahadevan’s competition, Exodia Idol. NEEL’s singles "Make Some Noise (feat. Taizu)" and "Mud Aaja (feat. Violinder)" played on the BBC Asian Network and The Bobby Friction Show in the UK. NEEL was also awarded "Best Male Singer" amongst competitors around America at the iFab Music Awards.

Upon being asked what motivates him, NEEL replies, "My love for music and expressing myself, touching others through my music, and sharing my joy and passion for music with others''.

When asked further about what he loves most about working in the field of music, NEEL says, "I love music, so none of the hard work I put into it feels like effort because I love what I do''.

With cute boy next door vibes and his fine musical talent, NEEL is sure to win hearts.

NEEL is available for live gigs (private and public events) through bookings@neelofficial.com (www.neelofficial.com)