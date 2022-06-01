Neesh™ The premium french brand works its magic to redefine and takeover the international perfume industry.

A perfume can go a long way in making an impression. Some people even tend to take perfumes as a unique scent that is an extension of their personality - their kind of perfection. Helping people find their kind of perfection in fragrances and wear their hearts on their sleeves, NEESH™ came into existence.

Neesh

NEESH™, a haute perfumery house, conceived in 1905 and remodelled in 2014, is a luxury brand introducing a wide range of luxury fragrances that translates people’s personas and moods to scents. With an ethos of blending story-rich fragrances, the brand reaches out to the unique elements - integrating its patrons’ and their interests’ spirit in a bottle of perfume. Headquartered in Paris & India, the brand understands the alchemy of essence that can craft fragrances evoking the most intimate memories and open the senses to distant worlds.



Bringing the spirit of France in fancy perfumery, NEESH™ introduces a palette of master perfumers like Christophe Raynaud & Nanako Ogi to introduce compliment-garnering fragrances in an intense, Extrait De Parfum concentration. Offering fragrances ranging from Pashmina, Mehr, Glazed Water, Milky Way, Oriental Leather and Aqua Vetiver amongst others, the venture is creating a whole new space for perfumes across the global map while celebrating its patrons in every layer of fragrance.



The brand is a result of the expedition to explore; taking inspiration from a French saying by Pierre Corneille - “A vaincre sans peril, on triomphe sans gloire”, that translates to “To win without risk is a triumph without glory”, NEESH™ taps into the immense potential of scents, further encouraging the core team to be more experimental and innovate with fragrances with France at the heart of it.



The force behind the brand, Vivaksh Singh, is a passionate leader curating well-thought and planned strategies that help NEESH™ to build its own space. Serving as the acting CEO of NEESH™, he is the brain and the nose behind the enchanting line-up of these luxurious fragrances. With a sharp marketing mind, Vivaksh Singh began his fragrant journey with NEESH™ as the Chief Marketing Officer of the brand and soon after, in June 2020, he was promoted as the CEO of NEESH™ and is now closely working with his team in France to develop a lingering range of luxury fine fragrances.



The brand is creating significant strides with its array of products, including its latest scents. Complementing the range of fine fragrances is a line of NEESH™ traditional Attar oils, distilled by the generation-long pioneers of this art in Kannauj. With headquarters in Paris & India, NEESH™ fragrances are currently available for purchase in USA, Europe, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Paris, and UAE.