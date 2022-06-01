Neha Gadhwalla of Eficiente Management has come a long way in Bollywood

From being a hairstylist to a production assistant, Gadhwalla today is the proud owner of a managerial firm.

Neha Gadhwalla

Neha is an inspiration for making it big in Bollywood to many aiming to make big in the industry. In an exclusive chat with a leading Bollywood Publication, Neha Gadhawalla talks about the latest trend in the digital industry.

In an interview with a leading Bollywood Publication, Neha shares how her short videos are gaining momentum on social media. She adds, “There is a 360-degree shift in the trend nowadays, right from shooting conceptual videos of a minimum of 8-10 minutes to now shooting videos not more than a minute. This is mainly because the users have lost the patience to watch the full content piece which has led to a fall in stickiness. There are multiple short videos on the platform that are coming into existence which is quite addictive. In fact, several renowned brands are now starting to focus on it in order to get maximum reach from the consumers. It has certainly become a boon for social media as netizens are hooked with short videos as they are constantly sharing on the platform. Taking inspiration from that, even we have incorporated such kinds of videos for our brand as a marketing strategy which is surely turning out to be fruitful. It is gaining more attraction from the viewers which is pretty engrossing.”

Talking about Eficiente Management, Neha started her company with the help of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in 2019. It is an agency that helps known and fresh makeup artists, hairstylists, stylist photographers and influencers make a mark in the prominent identity in the industry. The agency by Neha has given a platform to artists who have worked with stars like Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadha and more.

Neha Gadhwalla now plans to expand her agency and make it a creative hub for managing directors and art directors too.