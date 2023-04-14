Breaking News
Nehal Wadhera Is The New Mumbai Indians Youngster Everyone Keeps Talking About

Updated on: 14 April,2023 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Indian Premier League (IPL) has long been a hub for discovering and nurturing young cricket talent from all corners of the globe. This ongoing IPL season is no exception, and among the emerging talents is the extraordinary Nehal Wadhera.

Nehal Wadhera Is The New Mumbai Indians Youngster Everyone Keeps Talking About

Nehal Wadhera


Nehal Wadhera made his IPL debut playing for the Mumbai Indians against the formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore. Partnering with young sensation Tilak Varma, the two faced the challenge head-on.


From the get-go, Nehal showed promise, striking a boundary with his very first ball. He followed this by smashing two back-to-back sixes against Karn Sharma, one of which flew an impressive 101 meters. His performance evoked memories of the legendary Yuvraj Singh. In his IPL debut, Nehal managed to score 21 runs off 13 balls, including two remarkable sixes against Karn Sharma.



Nehal’s Cricket Journey


Nehal began his cricket journey at the young age of nine. He dedicated himself to refining his left-handed batting style, which has since captured attention in both domestic cricket and the IPL.

In 2018, Nehal represented India's U19 cricket team. In his debut match against Sri Lanka U19, he scored an impressive 82 runs and followed up with 64 runs in the subsequent match. Although not picked for the U19 World Cup, Nehal persevered in domestic cricket.

Nehal's astonishing 578 runs off 414 balls in the Punjab Inter-District U-23 Cricket Championship shattered multiple records. His performance surpassed Brian Lara's 501-run high score and BB Nimbalkar's 443 not out.

But Nehal is not just a batsman. He has also proven to be an invaluable bowler, taking three vital wickets in a match that propelled Ludhiana U23 into the semi-finals.

In the JP Atray Memorial National ODI Tournament, Nehal scored 171 runs off 143 balls, breaking Lalit Yadav's record of 168 runs. Following his astounding 578-run innings, Nehal received an invitation to the Mumbai Indians trials. He was subsequently signed for 20L during the December 2022 auctions.

You can Read more About Nehal here - https://cricwatcher.com/who-is-nehal-wadhera-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-young-mi-sensation/

Watch Out For Nehal

Nehal Wadhera's exceptional talent is undeniable. As the IPL season moves forward and his career progresses, cricket enthusiasts will surely hear more about this rising star. Keep an eye on Nehal Wadhera – he's definitely a player to watch!

