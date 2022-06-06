Nelson Mandela Noble Prestigious peace award powered by Monetas to be held on 11th June 2022 in Jammu

Nelson Mandela Nobel peace award is a non-organization which helps to recognise those who have given their life to social, medical ,business, science, education and various fields and also to those people who has given a contribution towards the society and build up their power towards the people.

Nelson Mandela Nobel peace award

Their constant humble and great effort is to felicitate them for their effortless contribution and recognizing them with this Nobel peace award this Noble work will give them and other’s inspiration to work more towards the society and encourage the youth generation with their Nobel work so that every one can be responsible towards the development of the society.

The award ceremony encourages the youth generation to take this as a challenge so that in the coming years they can celebrate the victory and contribution towards society and facilitate them with Nelson Mandela Nobel peace award.

This time Nelson Mandela Nobel Prestigious peace award powered by Monetas www.monetasglobal.com and in association with Maharaja Hari Singh Award foundation will be held on 11th June 2022 in Hari Niwas Palace -Jammu.

The Honorable chief Guests who will be a part of this prestigious award ceremony are-amid sources are:-

Hon. His Highness Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla (United Arab Emirates)

Hon . Dr Ramdas Athawale (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment)

Hon. Gen Dr Vijay Kumar Singh(Retd) (Union Minister of State)

Hon MAJ.GEN Goverdhan Singh Jamwal

Hon Mr Anil Vij (Home Minister of Haryana)

Hon Sh.Dilbag Singh-IPS DGP J&K

Hon. Capt Bana Singh Recipient of Param Veer Chakra

Mr Giridhar Lal Batra

Mrs Kamal Kanta Batra

Dr Sandhya Gupta (Founder Chairman of Maharaja Hari Singh Foundation)

Dr Gulshan Grover (Film Producer and Actor)

Hon Mrs Bhagyashree (Indian Actress)

Their past Events and felicitation programs were remarkable and elegant , they have always depicted and felicitated those who have remarkably contributed in the upliftment and growth.

On Speaking with their Chairman Dr Rajkumar Tak he adds to say that its their constant humble and great effort to felicitate those who have given their effortless contribution And recognizing them with this Nobel peace award as it will give other’s inspiration to work more towards the society and encourage the youth generation with their Nobel work so that every one can be responsible towards the development of the society.

It is a distinguished event that will have the best from every sector to acknowledge and honour. The much awaited Nelson Mandela Nobel peace award will have varieties that you have never seen before. It is going to be a spectacular event where people can connect and contribute towards themselves as well as the society; knowing every bit of each sector place to maintain the balance. Thus, it makes the importance of various professions to participate.

On speaking to few nominations and aspirants all seem to be geared up for the awards.