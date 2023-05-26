Neotonics Reviews - Proven Ingredients That Work or Fake Scam Hype?

Try as you might, you can’t slow down the hands of time. In fact, the older you get, the faster those hands seem to move.

While it’s true that many benefits do come along with age, such as wisdom and experience, there are some detrimental side effects, too – like sagging skin and wrinkles. There’s just something off-putting about looking in the mirror and seeing a sagging, wrinkling face staring back at you. In fact, the impact that aging has on the skin and overall physical appearance are among the top reasons why people have been searching for the Fountain of Youth since, well, pretty much forever.

Despite numerous quests over the years and several claims of finding it, an actual Fountain of Youth has yet to be discovered. Or has it? Neotonics, an all-natural dietary supplement, may possess hold the powers that the proverbial fountain is said to contain. Whether the effects of aging are starting to appear before your very eyes and you’re looking for a way to reverse it or you want to be proactive to prevent them from appearing in the first place, Neotonics just may be the solution you are seeking . But before you decide to proceed with purchasing this supplement, it stands to reason that you want some more information.

In an attempt to help you make an informed decision, we’ve put together this guide. In it, we provide an overview of Neotonics. We explore what this dietary supplement is, how it works, the ingredients it contains, and other key details. If you’re curious about Neotonics and you want to determine if it’s worth your while, keep on reading for some invaluable information.

What is Neutonics?

The skin is the body’s largest organ and it’s comprised of three layers. The epidermis, the outermost layer, is comprised of countless cells, which are the building blocks of the skin. The body sheds these cells and replaces them on a constant basis. In fact, the average person loses an estimated 40,000 skin cells each and every day, and within 30 days, the epidermis is completely replaced. In other words, your body regenerates new skin about once a month. Pretty amazing, isn’t it?

The continuous shedding of old cells and the subsequent regeneration of younger cells make the skin appear younger, healthier, and tighter, as it erases the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Researchers have recently found that the gut is responsible for this cellular turnover. As you age, digestion slows, and in turn, so does nutrient absorption, including nutrients that play a key role in the cellular turnover that is responsible for skin regeneration. Simply put, as your gut ages, so does your skin.

With that in mind, the creators of Neotonics developed a dietary supplement that aims to target the root cause of skin aging: the microbiome of the gut. The formula is comprised of a combination of 500 million units of powerful bacteria that are essential for the gut microbiome and nine all-natural ingredients that have been clinically proven to support the skin. The manufacturer has packed this powerful formula into easy-to-take gummies that boost the health of the gut, improve digestion, and give the skin a youthful look and a radiant glow.

Benefits of Neotonics

This dietary supplement is purported to offer several benefits, the most notable of which include the flowing:

100 percent all-natural ingredients

Non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Soy- and gluten-free

Rejuvenates and tightens the skin

Erases fine lines and wrinkles

Unclogs pores

Strengthens the gut microbiome

Supports healthy digestion

Easy to take

Stimulant-free

Non-habit forming

Made in a GMP- and FDA-approved facility

How Does Neotonics Work?

The power of Neotonics is in the ingredients that it contains, which target the gut microbiome. As mentioned above, research has revealed that skin aging starts in the gut. As you age, digestion slows down and as such, your body is no longer able to readily absorb nutrients that are vital for skin cell regeneration. As noted, you lose tens of thousands of cells on a daily basis and when you’re younger, those cells are rapidly replaced by new ones; hence why your skin looks tighter, smoother, and more radiant when you’re younger. Since digestion slows as you age and because you aren’t absorbing those vital nutrients, the body can’t replace skin cells as quickly as it once did. The result: loose, dull, sagging skin and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

The powerful probiotics, vitamins, minerals, collagen, and other ingredients used in Neotonics restore digestion and cellular turnover. It is because of these ingredients, the manufacturer claims, this formula makes the skin look tighter and quickly removes fine lines and wrinkles. By taking just one gummy on a daily basis, the makers of Neotonics state that you can see the effects in just a few weeks.

What Ingredients Does Neotonics Contain?

So, what are the ingredients that give Neotonics the power to restore digestion and improve the appearance of the skin? The following are some of the key ingredients that this all-natural formula contains.

Babchi

Also referred to as Psoralea corylifolia, babchi is a plant that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. It offers a number of health benefits, and its unique chemical composition is said to improve both gut and skin health by reducing inflammation and promoting skin cell growth.

Bacillus coagulans

According to recent research findings, bacillus coagulans improve the balance of the gut microbiome, which may be beneficial for the skin. It’s believed that it can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body, including the skin, which is important, as inflammation is one of the leading causes of skin damage and aging.

Inulin

A humectant, inulin attracts and retains moisture, which helps to hydrate the skin. When the skin is properly hydrated, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles may be reduced, and its texture may be restored. According to the findings of one research study that examined the effects of supplementing with inulin on women who suffered from dry skin, it effectively enhanced the hydration and elasticity of the skin.

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is beneficial for the skin in a number of ways. It minimizes inflammation that can trigger irritation, swelling, and redness. The antimicrobial properties that this herb contains also help to combat bacteria and fungi, which can help to prevent the development of skin infections. Furthermore, lemon balm is rich in antioxidants that have been shown to protect the skin from free radical damage, encouraging healthier, younger, and more radiant-looking skin. Additionally, lemon balm calms the nervous system, which helps to reduce stress and anxiety and may improve gut health.

Ceylon Ginger

Known for its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, Ceylon ginger is very beneficial for the skin. It helps to prevent inflammation and oxidative stress, which are known to disrupt digestion and speed up the rate of skin aging. It also helps to reduce inflammation and neutralizes the damaging effects of free radical damage.

Lion’s Mane

The benefits of Lion’s Mane are thought to lie in the bioactive compounds it contains; beta-glucans and polysaccharides, in particular. It is believed that these compounds help to regulate the way the immune system responds to pathogens and other substances that can damage the skin. Moreover, the bioactive compounds found in Lion’s Mane have been found to reduce inflammation and combat oxidative stress, which also play a big part in skin aging. Finally, this plant contains ergothioneine, which neutralizes the damaging effects of free radicals and protects the skin from damage.

Fennel

Fennel has long been used in traditional Chines medicine, as it’s beneficial for health in a number of ways. In terms of the skin, the powerful antioxidants that fennel contains protect skin cells from oxidative stess and DNA damage, which can offset the effects of aging and promote younger, more radiant-looking skin.

What Does the Science Say About Neotonics?

Numerous scientific studies have been conducted on the ingredients that Neotonics is made of. For example, several of the ingredients used in this dietary supplement contain powerful antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, which can help to improve the function of the gut, speed up the rate of cellular turnover, and can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, tighten the skin, and make the skin look younger and more radiant.

Several of the ingredients that are used in Neotonics have also been shown to increase the absorption of nutrients that support metabolism, thus allowing the body to convert fat into energy at a faster rate, which in turn, promotes weight loss. This formula also contains a variety of minerals, vitamins, and amino acids that play key roles in how the body synthesizes collagen. Collagen has a direct impact on skin elasticity and hydration. It also has been shown to restore the texture of the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Finally, the ingredients that Neotonics contains can help to unclog pores. This formula contains several ingredients that increase the rate and function of cellular turnover, which helps to speed up the rate of skin cell rejuvenation. As a result, the supplement can help to unclog the pores and prevent the appearance of unsightly blemishes.

Neutonics Instructions for Use

According to the manufacturer’s label, you should consume one Neutonic gummy on a daily basis; ideally, before you eat your first meal of the day. The makers of this supplement purport that by taking it on a consistent basis, it can help to give you more youthful, radiant-looking skin, as well as improve your digestive health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Neotonics Safe?

A: The makers of Neotonics state that this supplement has been formulated for everyone, regardless of age or health. The ingredients used in this formula are clinically proven to be safe; moreover, they have been tested for both purity and effectiveness, so there’s no need to worry about exposure to toxins or contaminants. At the time of writing, over 170,000 people have used this supplement and no one has reported adverse effects.

Q: Where can I buy Neotonics?

A: At the time of writing, this supplement could only be purchased via the manufacturer’s official website , which helps prevent issues with imitations.

Q: How much does Neutonics cost?

A: Neotonics is sold in three different packages. The pricing for the packages are as follows:

1 bottle (30-day supply): $69, plus free shipping

3 bottles (90-day supply): $59 per bottle and 2 free bonuses, plus free shipping

6 bottles (180-day supply): $49 per bottle and 2 free bonuses, plus free shipping

Q: What are the free bonuses?

A: If you purchase 3 or 6 bottles of Neotonics, you’ll receive two free eBooks. One is titled Cellulite Be Gone and the other is titled How to Grow Thick, Full, and Lustrous Locks. Together, these eBooks are valued at $168, but they’re yours, absolutely for free if you order 3 or 6 bottles.

Q: Does the manufacturer offer a guarantee?

A: Yes, Neutonics is backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason you aren’t satisfied with the dietary supplement, you can request a full refund within 60 days of purchasing. Simply contact the manufacturer, return the bottles (either empty or with the remaining product), and you’ll be issued a full refund.

Q: Are there any downsides?

A: Neotonics dietary supplement offers a number of benefits; however, there are some minimal downsides, which are important to note. For example, it can only be purchased directly through the manufacturer's website and it pregnant women or women who may be or may become pregnant should avoid taking it. Additionally, if you have a preexisting health condition and have been advised not to take one of the ingredients listed, you should avoid taking this supplement.

Final Thoughts: Is Neutonics Worth Trying?

Neutonics is a 100 percent all-natural, safe, easy-to-take dietary supplement that not only helps to improve skin but also helps to restore gut health. If you’re looking for a way to turn back the hands of time or prevent them from moving forward, given the fact that this product is backed by a full, 60-day money-back guarantee, we believe it’s worth trying.

