Nest Jaipur Resort: A Luxury escape for your perfect holidays

Nest Jaipur Resort

Placed quietly away from the rest of the city, in the vibrant rustic environs of Rajasthan, the luxury resort ‘Nest Jaipur’ is a real luxurious escape. The resort comes as a breath of fresh air, away from the constant humdrum, surrounded by the countryside, with an array of various cuisines and nature’s bounty along with glimpses of desert.

The first impression

The guest experience starts with widely grown lawns of the nine acre grand property which is around 20 kilometers from the airport. The wide lobby area welcomes the guests into the calm and premium property which is adorned in neoclassic style. The lobby cum reception space showcases strategically arranged modern furniture comfortable for casual and semi-formal meetings. From here you can access Darpan, the spectacular gathering space of the property inspired by Abhaneri Stepwell. This vibrant 4500 square feet event, wedding and gathering space is adorned with 18000 pieces of mirror that give a feel of sitting in the stepwell by reflecting the top.

The luxurious rooms

The 107 luxurious room property allows guests to choose a room from across the categories like deluxe, super-deluxe, club room and exquisite presidential suites, signature suites, to stay, relax and rejuvenate. The exquisite, spacious and comfortable rooms combined with liveried staff make your stay a classy and memorable experience.

Top Suites that are inspired by various seasons

It won’t be wrong to say that Jaipur Nest isn’t shy of experimenting with innovative themes. The luxury resort’s grand and spacious suits inspired by all the seasons--autumn, fall, spring, rain, summer and winter reflect exemplary interiors and design of the modern times. Inspired by the changing hues of nature with each season, Autumn Suite brings alive the sienna and burnt amber undertones of autumn to life. The space combines dynamism of stripes with motifs which resembles Amber Fort work. Inspired by the saturated and contrasting colours of spring, Spring Suite captures the idea of transition and newness. The soft and cool tones in the color palette at the suite welcome a much needed freshness and vigor. Room Of Rains is dedicated to the romance of the monsoon. The tree bark effect veneer defines the entire dado of the Monsoon Suite with a stepped chair-rail, which is adorned above with intricate custom wallpaper. Summer Suite is inspired by the versatility of the season where architects and Interior designer’s portrayed the space with cool blues and mints to retain shades of yellow, the true colour of the season. Yet another suite is inspired by winters. Making the suite cozy and comfortable, the style of Winter Suite reflects the tones of blue with a cobalt hue to give the space its much needed life and appropriate coldness of the season.

On your plate

The meticulously designed menu at Darpan offers a number of Rajasthani, Indian, Asian and continental delicacies. When it comes to Rajasthani food, Jaipur Nest serves locally sourced, authentic with the best of local recipes and ingredients. In addition to the main course, the bakery shop—Nest Sugar Box, at the resort offers a delectable collection of confectionery, sandwiches, cakes, cookies and breads while at ZaZa Café a chic tea lounge, you can enjoy a gourmet of teas, coffees and other beverages.

The MICE feature

The resort property offers major MICE (meeting, incentive, celebration and event) facilities, including two big green lawns, four meeting rooms, and a gathering space to organize lavish wedding parties, meetings and conventions on a high scale. An upcoming 10,000 square feet space completely dedicated to grand weddings and big functions will support The Nest becoming an ideal destination for events and celebrations.

And also

The large size swimming pool with Jacuzzi and a separate pool for kids is there for you to enjoy, refresh and revitalize during your holidays. It won’t be wrong to say that every corner of the hotel spreads a luxe ambience which in a way is engaging, refreshing and very Instagrammable!