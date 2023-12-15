New Cryptocurrency Rises as a Formidable Competitor to Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH)

Analysts claim that Shiba Inu and Ethereum are set to resume their bearish trends. Could VC Spectra (SPCT) outclass these coins in 2023?

The declining performance of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH) has enabled VC Spectra (SPCT) to achieve impressive bullish momentum at the ongoing presale phase. Furthermore, this fresh crypto gem raised more than $2.4 million during the private seed sale, so let’s analyze the facts and see which of these tokens could be the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2023.

BUY SPCT TOKENS NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary

Shiba Inu (SHIB) could decrease to $0.000008 by the end of December.

Ethereum (ETH) bears expect drops under $2,050 by the end of 2023.

VC Spectra (SPCT) brings 900% gains ahead of the official launch.

SHIB Price Prediction: Shiba Inu Bears Expect Dips Toward $0.000008

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) price has dipped by 5.81% within five days, from $0.000010 on December 8 to $0.000009 on December 13. Shiba Inu (SHIB) bears believe that holders should brace for more significant drops by the end of 2023 if SHIB fails to rebound over the $0.000010 range in the forthcoming term. According to a recent SHIB price prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) could decrease to $0.000008 by the year’s close.

Conversely, SHIB bulls praise Shiba Inu as one of the best altcoins to buy today due to the massive impact of the latest Shiba Inu news. For example, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) team burned over 8.24 billion SHIB tokens worth around $75,000 on December 5.

In addition, CoinDesk included Shytoshi Kusama in its ‘Most Influential 2023’ list on December 7. Thus, some crypto analysts have recently given a positive SHIB price prediction, stating that Shiba Inu (SHIB) could increase to $0.000012 by the end of December.

ETH Price Prediction: Could Ethereum Drop Under $2,050?

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has decreased by 2.677% over seven days, from $2,231 on December 6 to $2,171 on December 13. According to Ethereum (ETH) bears, Ethereum is bound to lose many investors in the following term because of ETH’s rapid price fluctuations. As for the latest ETH price prediction, Ethereum (ETH) could drop beneath the $2,050 range by the end of 2023.

Contrary to this pessimistic Ethereum prediction, ETH supporters suggest Ethereum (ETH) as the top crypto to buy in 2023 because of Ethereum’s (ETH) continued surges in terms of whale activity. Furthermore, Black Rock’s recent application for a spot Ethereum ETF has inspired multiple market analysts to give a positive ETH price prediction. More precisely, ETH bulls claim that Ethereum (ETH) could approach the $2,400 threshold by the end of the year.

Smart Traders Embrace VC Spectra (SPCT) as One of the Best Cryptos to Invest in 2023

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a cutting-edge decentralized hedge fund that brings universal access to the most viable investments in the present crypto landscape. Thus, VC Spectra (SPCT) users can obtain optimized gains from their wise investments in the broader niche market and diversify their assets with the most promising technology startups.

In addition, SPCT holders can take advantage of VC Spectra’s algorithmic trading systems to trade with highly reduced risks and detect the best-equipped new Web3 projects. Furthermore, VC Spectra (SPCT) utilizes the incomparable stability of the Bitcoin blockchain and possesses a game-changing deflationary burn mechanism.

On the other hand, VC Spectra (SPCT) adopters receive early access to unbelievable pre-ICO discounts and other unique benefits, such as voting rights for upcoming sales. VC Spectra (SPCT) is selling for only $0.077, meaning that Stage 5 investors can expect excellent gains when SPCT soon hits the targeted $0.080.

While the presale target represents an extraordinary 900% increase from the starting $0.008, the returns could get infinitely higher after SPCT hits exchanges because of VC Spectra’s extensive real-world utility. Experienced traders praise SPCT as a better long-term investment than Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ethereum (ETH), so chip in today to receive an enormous bonus on all deposits!

Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfun

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”