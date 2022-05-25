Nicola Rusulet- Who Uses His Fame And Songs To Make The World A Better Place

Nicola Rusulet, AKA DJ Venom, was born in Italy in the year 2000. He began developing his passion for music when he was 13 years old, and now, in 2022, he finds himself working on creating music of various types and soundtracks for films. When he was a child, he had a fondness for soundtracks.

At the age of 16, he began studying music at the Conservatory of Milan in Italy, where he learned and collaborated with numerous Italian and worldwide musicians. Music, he believes, is a type of caring for everything, and this is his philosophy. He collaborated with several Italian artists and composed soundtracks for several Italian and American films before moving to the United States to further his musical education.

Nicola Rusulet (DJ Venom) has always been active in soundtrack music-making. He specializes in writing music for high-octane movies and scenarios. He wrote music and bases for rappers, vocalists, and other artists. He started his career as a child. His father, who insisted on hearing his songs, taught him to play the piano when he was a boy, and it was from there that his passion and career in music began.

He earned his clients' trust by being a professional, well-educated, hardworking individual who, above all, has always been honest. He tells all of his fellow songwriter musicians to never be in a rush and to always verify their work with their hearts; if they do things too quickly, they will fail.

He's also applied his success to make the world a better place. He utilized his success to awaken the opinions of people who were filled with evil, and he used his music and soundtracks to heal those who were unhappy. He constantly put his heart into all of his songs for all of his fans.

He made a few errors along the way. He made his first mistake when he was a child when he was completing a production test and misread all of the musical notes on the soundtrack, and from there he learned that when he is in a rush to complete a task, he does not complete it.

His advice to others is to: open up in the company about always staying within financial capabilities, appreciate your employees and always behave them well even if they are completely mistaken, take care of the company and not be in a rush to open the company, try to always find reliable people to help us in opening the company, and last but not least, do not change in the face of earnings.

