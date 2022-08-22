Nidarshana Gowani a Social Activist and Philanthropist honored as Top 50 Influential Indians across the World at Iconic London Bridge

Leading Real Estate Entrepreneur, Social Activist and Philanthropist Nidarshana Gowani was honored as the Top 50 Influential Indians across the world on eve of 75th Independence of India on the iconic London Bridge Tower.

She has been remarkable in her contribution to bring a positive change in the society and marking her territory in the male dominated Real Estate Industry.

Along with her trust Nidarshana Gowani has been the backbone towards construction and operations of various Schools, Colleges, Temples and Dharamshala which provide educational and spiritual upliftment for millions of Indians, initiatives such as Kamala Power Women and Kamala Rising Star have earned global accolades. Keen to empower the women she works tirelessly through various programs to empower the transgender community, acid attack victims, widows of the army officers and women from the tribal areas.

Nidarshana is known for her tremendous contribution during the pandemic to provide vaccines to the elderly. She along with her trust have been the pioneers towards successful completion of HPV Vaccination for many girls across the different regions in India. During the 75th Independence Celebrations of India, she launched Tiranga - Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating the unity in diversity by conducting a rally consisting of army of women and children empowerment. Each initiative undertaken by her marks her excellency in understanding the problem and working zealously towards the betterment of the society. Nidarshana Gowani through her trust ensures a continuous effort towards building a brighter future for our country.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal