Nidarshana Gowani the benevolent Social Activist and Real Estate Entrepreneur

A leading light in the success of the Mumbai based Kamala Mills Group, Nidarshana Gowani is Director of Property Management and trustee of the Kamala Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust.

Nidarshana’s contributions over decades have not only impacted the company’s operations, but have also succeeded in leaving an imprint on the real estate industry and touched the lives of many across India. Since the early days, when her husband Ramesh Gowani, who established the Kamala Mills Group, mentored her, she has consistently demonstrated her leadership, inventive thinking and farsighted planning in all that she undertakes.

Nidarshana’s curiosity and keen understanding of the market influence her outlook on most things she decides to take up to enhance her entrepreneurial pursuits. ‘I believe in charting my own territory at work and chasing my dreams irrespective of the challenges. My mantra of living life to the fullest and working for society has ensured my success in business and as a social activist,’ says Nidarshana

Nidarshana Gowani is a symbol of self-reliance and dignity to millions of women. She proved that business could be done while giving back to society. She is known for her sharp business acumen, decisive policies and unwavering commitment to the causes she espouses. Her business acumen and skills were confirmed when she entered and succeeded in the male-dominated club of real estate developers. A philanthropist with a big heart, she is a living proof that business and compassion are not mutually exclusive.

Nidarshana faced plenty of challenges when she entered a male-dominated industry. With her work ethic, she has been able to cleave a path for herself and prove to her peers that women, even if they have to work harder, can become successful in a highly competitive industry such as real estate. Nidarshana’s work culture has helped ensure that the long term relationships she invested in got cemented with her focus on client satisfaction. It’s been one of the most important bricks in the wall of her credibility in the real estate industry. She is always ready to embark on new projects and execute them successfully. Her efforts were recognized by the Times Power Women Award, conferred on her in 2020.

With her astute business sense and benevolence, Nidarshana Gowani has achieved great success in a short time. Her honesty, integrity and determination to achieve her goals have left a mark in the space that she has created for herself in India’s real estate business. She leads from the front with initiatives towards sustainability commitment, conceptualizing and implementing sustainable building operations and working closely with various partners towards implementing energy efficiency, while making sure to nurture revenue generation.

Through her work as the real estate entrepreneur, Nidarshana Gowani has led construction of successful commercial and residential properties across India. She has spearheaded projects which have been successful. Her properties are being used by leading restaurant chains, hotels and celebrities. Kamala Mills in Lower Parel today has leading restaurants like Ostaad, Oye Kake, Bombay Cartel, London Taxi, and many more. It is the capital for leading corporate offices for Siyarams, Times Tower, IIFL, HDFC and many more.