Nightwalker Energy Drink Is All Set To Rule The Indian Market Thanks To Strong Backing & Quality Based Approach

Night Walker Energy Drink has managed to create a special place for itself in the Indian market despite stiff competition from other players. This has been possible thanks to the great product and the excellent strategy to place and publicise it in the market.

Ever since the brand has been launched in Aug last year, it has managed to make a strong impression in the market with the popularity of the energy drink rising among youngsters day by day. The Nightwalker Black Edition and Nightwalker Mojito Original have proved to be a rage in the market in no time.

Talking about the quality, the drinks are not harmful to anyone if used as per the instruction. It contains only high-quality ingredients and no artificial sugar has been added. The caffeinated drink 75mg/250ml has been approved by FSSAI and has been passed by the health department of Europe as well.

The 3 pillars of Nightwalker Energy Drink Pvt Ltd, Jamal Shaikh (CEO), Prem Jaiswal (Director), and Damandeep Singh (Director) have a great role to play in its success. All three of them came together as a team in 2021 and pledged to bring Nightwalker Energy to India.

Prem Jaiswal has been involved in the event industry and his experience gave the brand a strong backing to make it visible in the Indian market. All marketing-related activities are under him. Damandeep Singh manages all the logistics and finance-related works and Jamal Shaikh's expertise is in managing all kinds of international works. He handles all the work starting from production till the goods reach the warehouse in India.

Thanks to their expertise in their respective fields in a very short span of time the brand has been able to make a strong foothold in India. While the brand is already popular in Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, UP, Haryana, Gujrat, Kolkata and Uttarakhand, it will soon be launched in Goa, Karnataka,MP and Hyderabad.