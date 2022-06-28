Ninad Pardeshi, The Creator

What does one want in life ? Comfort , Security , Dependability and feel ‘at home’ ! It is this very feeling of ‘home’ that we all crave for , look for and aspire to create. Sometimes ‘home’ is a person and other times it’s a reflection of you in your surroundings. Your house reflects you. It’s a peek into your personality and most importantly what are your priorities. Is intimacy that drives you or the opulent style? It takes an astute designer to discover YOU and express you through your surroundings ! Ninad Pardeshi has taken the world of Interior Designing by storm.

He has made many a house across India into a ‘home’ with his ability to understand the vision of a client. He runs his outfit like a well-oiled machine with enough room for some soulful designing. So what drives him? Ninad is a man of few words and lets his work do the talking. After much cajoling and chasing this busy maverick I managed to squeeze in a few questions. Sitting in his plush car and sunny personality one forgets the humidity outside! So sharing one of my most enjoyable rides with Ninad Pardeshi . ‘What drives me everyday is the hope and joy of creating something new. It is a fabulous feeling and each day presents its own challenges that I look forward to conquering’. While that sounds very idealistic and easy it’s a tough job to channel energies of a team buzzing with thoughts and inputs is my sense on it. Ninad looks out of the window wistfully and says ‘the architecture in Mumbai is awe inspiring and these majestic monuments have a story to tell because they have many a whisper from visitors. This leads to my obvious but pertinent question .. who does he admire. Pat comes the reply with the clarity of thought and taste ‘ John Pawson because he is the father of minimalism! In todays world less is more. One is often faced with the dilemma of what to hold onto and what to let go and this is what I have learnt – less is best. It is easy to buy but tough to economise space.

How does one say everything with the least ? Afterall designing is speaking the language of the eye. Say it all without overwhelming the vision’. Wise words I must say from a Designer who has the liberty to recommend overwhelming luxurious purchases and yet gently guides his clients to buy less yet the best. I sadly must wrap up this wonderful conversation as Ninad is now inundated with calls from enthusiastic and demanding clients and he must go back to delivering his best! This conversation will resume another day , another ride. Till then I must leave you with his vision of Elm designs – his baby that he nurtures with his ambitions , vision and passion!

ELM DESIGNS is a design house creating waves in the arena of design by an all round approach. A dedicated team of young designers from all the fields of design, making sure our clients get design solutions right from brand identity, brochure design, web site design, interiors, architecture, exhibitions and even furniture design. Believing in ‘design and build’ concept to ensure quality and on time delivery of projects. This is strongly supported by an efficient production team including project managers and highly skilled labors on its payroll since last 11 years. You can google us or call us on +91 70457 12483 And experience the magic of creation with Ninad Pardeshi.

For more details please visit

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=httpsŵaŴfŴfelm-designs.business.site&c=E,1,eQtW_r4g50iPS6xQsTendga0iz1e5Wdk4ovglrSGjv5tbLYok4o66mxyssmiEFbJy8gz9YhHzq4ouWDQs-cfYOW7ZZIZaGHyCUkiY3OmNi0N6-n4DJsb&typo=1

Instagram - Ninad.Pardeshi