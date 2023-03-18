Nippon Energy Promotes Muhammad Haris Khan as Youngest COO and Board Member

This promotion reflects Muhammad Haris Khan's exceptional skills and experience in the field and his contributions to Nippon Energy's growth and success.

Nippon Energy, the Japanese solar company focused on providing financing, engineering, and contracting solutions for various solar projects, has announced the appointment of Muhammad Haris Khan as Chief Operating Officer and Board Member.

With over 10 years of experience in the renewable energy industry, Muhammad Haris Khan has worked with some of the leading companies in the sector, including Engie Middle East, Ibn Al Nafees, and Suntech Power. He started his journey with Nippon Energy as a Renewable-Hydrogen Expert in January 2018 and rejoined the company in August 2021 as Head of Energy. In a short span, he was promoted to Director of Renewable Market EMEA before his elevation to COO and Board Member.

This promotion reflects Muhammad Haris Khan's exceptional skills and experience in the field and his contributions to Nippon Energy's growth and success. He is known for his ability to lead teams, create and execute strategies, and drive innovation in the industry.

The announcement was made during the "Beyond Future" event held by Nippon Energy on 17 March 2023 at Concorde Tower in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event brought together the company's team and members to discuss their Super Energy Vision and plans for the future.

Nippon Energy is committed to encouraging more businesses and governments to adopt solar energy solutions. The company has a team of international solar experts that provide tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of their customers and ensure compliance with regulatory authorities.

In conclusion, Muhammad Haris Khan's appointment as COO and Board Member is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and expertise in the renewable energy industry. It also reflects Nippon Energy's commitment to recognizing and promoting talented individuals within their organisation. With Muhammad Haris Khan at the helm, Nippon Energy is well-positioned to continue driving innovation and growth in the industry.