Indian loaded with technical expert on cyber security in Mr, Nitesh Dilip Patil from Chalisgaon, Maharashtra his born in (29 April 2002) Bhadgaon, Maharashtra and studied in Pune University, but still continues his education in English Medium College.

His interest in technology prompted his father to send him to a computer institute where he later to learned computer programming at a very young age And they started making programs an E-commerce App. He is decided to become an ethical hacker and help people, His penchant towards technology led him to hacking, Mr, Nitesh Dilip Patil is most defferent's Hacker in India cyber security members are group Commander incharge in 19-20, Nitesh work on Darknet Side's he most criminals platform on all of would he is opret in white Devil user Nitesh has blocked a lot of criminals opreters website user's, is an a Completed in machine language programmer. Nitesh Patil is saying The world of Cyber Security in India is at its peak. Ever since many money establishments have paved their means into the digital area and varied e-commerce platforms, it's resulted in being terribly capable for the shoppers. Amidst the internment, on-line transactions are a savior for all folks, serving as a perk for the establishments to stay in constant bit with their shoppers, However, there’s a negative aspect to the profit. The additional digital-centric it’s obtaining, the upper area unit the possibilities of cyber crimes happening. Hackers are onto the foremost common and on-going techniques sort of a information breach, phishing, arcanum attacks, and payment wallets area unit simply many to call,

In line with the most recent reports by the Indian pc Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), there has been a rise of 600 % within the cyber crimes sector. As per Symantec’s web Security Threat Report, 2018, suggests that the majority way apps leak phone numbers Associate in Nursingd sensitive data and acts as an open platform for cybercriminals to perform their best.

“Even although it appears simple to access on-line transactions, it involves nice risk. wherever the patron is effecting tasks from their computers that area unit virus-free, fail to appreciate that the pc isn't the one to be distressed concerning once individuals area unit infected by a plague referred to as 'cyber crimes!' “ claims Nitesh Dilip Patil, one in every of India's high 10 cybersecurity consultants and moral hackers. He was born on twenty ninth Apr 2002 in Bhadgaon, Maharashtra and has been through his own share of ups and downs, before creating it to this point in his career. Mr. Nitesh Dilip Patil, with Brobdingnagian expertise and a talent for his profession, has taken his company, ‘Cyber Octet personal Limited’ to a platform that serves over one hundred fifty shoppers coming back from varied backgrounds globally,

Except for being a service supplier, his company has been a teacher to quite fifty,000 students and oriented with the speculation of moral hacking and cybersecurity. Nitesh Dilip Patil aims to own a men of quite one hundred staff to be ready to reach prospective shoppers in any corner of the globe. His true spirit of entrepreneurship has won him recognition and awards just like the ‘Top cyber rhetorical man of science and investigator’, within the year 2020,

Nitesh Dilip Patil additional goes on to mention, “Being a accountable national of my country and as a cybersecurity leader, the ability of alerting individuals against the wrongs is alone unconditional in my hands and that i am doing the simplest I will to create it a secure world for folks that aim to hold out their business swimmingly on all platforms.”

His beliefs and contribution to society have galvanized several. The ‘IT guy’ appears unbeatable and has created it a mission to achieve the horizon with honest exertions and dedication.

He has worked in a number of Indian hacking groups. Nitesh Dilip Patil is a person who creates in computer software, computer programmer sometimes called a software developer, a programmer or more recently a coder (especially in more informal contexts), The term computer programmer can refer to a specialist in one area of computers or to a generalist who writes computer programs. If anyone needs help with cyber hacking you can communicate with them, they will help you. Yes, there is an Indian white hat hacker, Mr, Nitesh Dilip Patil is famous all over the world for his work.

Nitesh Dilip Patil

https://instagram.com/nitesh_patil_np?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal