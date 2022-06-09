Breaking News
Nitesh Yadav is creating a revolution with his content

Updated on: 09 June,2022 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nitesh Yadav was born in Allahabad, India, on February 12, 1994. He worked as a Software Quality Analyst for a multinational corporation.

He desired to try something new. However, his family and parents always advised him to focus on academics and find a government position.

So he concentrated on his studies and earned a bachelor's degree in computer application (BCA), but he decided to pursue a master's degree due to rising competition. So He finished.

He has amassed a sizable following due to his incredible fashion sense, and he is now a significant brand influencer. Nitesh is regarded as a well-known influencer. He's been in a lot of videos. His Acts made him famous. He has a sizable fan base. On Instagram, he is one of the most popular boys. He frequently posts images of himself modeling and wearing stylish clothing on Instagram. He has maintained his fame across a variety of social media channels.

His tremendous following, which can be ascribed to his ingenuity and creativity, has drawn the notice of several brands worldwide. He rose to recognition due to his striking looks, adorable grin, style, and fantastic personality, and his popularity grew as a result of his fascinating photographs.





