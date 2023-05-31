Nitin Kumar Allagadda: The Man behind the Epic Journey of 'Vihari The Traveller’

Nitin Kumar Allagadda's name evokes creativity and enthusiasm. Known for his innovative and path-breaking show "Vihari The Traveller,” Nitin Kumar Allagadda is the Director and the Producer of the show.

Nitin Kumar Allagadda, the driving force behind the astounding traveling spectacle "VihariThe Traveller," deserves recognition. He is the creator of this successful and thriving show, which has received widespread acclaim. He is a dedicated and enthusiastic individual with huge aspirations and a clear objective.

Check out “Vihari the Traveller” best-selling book on amazon: https://amzn.eu/d/7AAYxo4

Nitin Kumar Allagadda's name evokes creativity and enthusiasm. Known for his innovative and path-breaking show "Vihari The Traveller,” Nitin Kumar Allagadda is the Director and the Producer of the show. There's more to his remarkable directing and producing abilities than what's visible via the lens of the "Vihari The Traveller" show. The man behind all the magic has set out to provide exceptional entertainment, particularly to the Tamil, Oriya, and American markets.

His show, "Vihari The Traveller," is a Telugu television show that focuses completely on travel and tourism. The traveller book was launched by the Tourism Minister of Telangana. MAA TV has been airing the show for almost 16 years. Since its inception, the show has been smashing entertainment industry records one after the other. With various language audiences in mind, the TV show broadcast on "Star Maa" and "Disney Hotstar" platforms in Tamil, Oriya, and the United States

Nitin Kumar Allagadda's direction and production have helped millions of his fans appreciate and anxiously await the next show. Viewers enjoy the show's informative material as well as its off-of-the-box originality, which defied travel series conventions and helped the show to stand out.

Nitin has created a world that excites the senses and fuels the soul with his imaginative energy and unbounded imagination. He gave the audience the opportunity of showing the world through his eyes.

Nitin Kumar is a CBIT MBA graduate. But he chose to curve his own path instead of following the footsteps of others. He founded Tripadaya Innovations and Marketing (P) Ltd after months of research, planning, and hard work. Today, his company, Tripadaya Innovative, and Marketing (P) Ltd., or TIM GLOBAL, is a market leader in the tourism, media, and investment sectors. He always had the charisma that let him turn his fantasies into reality and take him and his viewers on a breath taking journey to some of the world's most mesmerizing and amazing sites.

With an unrivalled track record of sixteen years, his performance of "Vihari The Traveller" has left an indelible imprint on the minds of his audience. Nitin infused aspirations and ambitions to build a world beyond the wildest fantasies, with ideas bigger than life and a passion for adventure.

As per the leading lifestyle website luckmoneymyth.com, Nitin’s artistic genius has captivated the hearts of innumerable spectators over the years. His viewers have often exaggerated the nomadic exhilaration and sparks of delight that the travel show gives to their otherwise mundane lives. It won't be wrong to say that Nitin Kumar has a long way to go from here.

Check out “Vihari The Traveller" show now: http://www.viharitv.com/