Nitte Deemed To Be University Offers Scholarships For B.Arch Program

Nitte University has launched scholarship schemes in 2022 to support meritorious students seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) program at Nitte Institute of Architecture (NIA).

NITTE Institute of Architecture

Nitte University is accredited with ‘A+’ Grade by NAAC; awarded Category ‘A’ status by MHRD GoI and ranked 77th in NIRF 2021. The University is in the 401-450 band in the QS Asia University Rankings 2022 and 201-300 band in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022.

The 5-year (10-semester) B.Arch program is approved by the Council of Architecture (CoA) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi. The curriculum combines hands-on training with theory-based education. Students can explore design through materials such as clay and wood. Design structures are taught using models and scenarios that occur in real life so that students can learn in an actual and professional manner. Thus, students studying at NIA are ready for the market and professional careers in the world of architecture.

Merit Scholarships: Students who have passed Class 12 in India with more than 80% marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics are eligible for fee concession.

Excellence Scholarships: 40% of the seats are earmarked for Excellence Scholarships which will be awarded to students based on NATA score. Students who have passed Class 12 in India with more than 85% marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics and good NATA score will be shortlisted under this scheme. Selected candidates will be charged a tuition fee of Rs.90,000/- per annum only.

If more than one candidate has the same NATA score, merit will be determined by the PCM marks.

Full Fee Waiver Scholarships: The top 3 students under the Excellence Scholarships category will be granted full tuition fee waiver.

The five-year BArch Program of Nitte University is recognized by universities worldwide. Thus, students who have completed the program will be eligible to apply to various postgraduate programs in Architecture, Urban Design, Planning etc.

To know more about NIA, please visit: nia.nitte.edu.in