NLP Master Yogendra Singh Rathore’s unique approach makes him a preferred NLP and Mental wellness coach in India

What makes a coach effective? It is not just their motivation to improve their practice and approach towards mentoring, but ensure that they foster the overall development of an individual.

Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) coaching is one such technique that coaches use in reaching the personal goal of an individual. Such kind of technique helps in improving the thoughts, language and behavioural patterns of a person. Bringing a change in people’s lives with his effective method is NLP master Yogendra Singh Rathore, popularly known as YSR on the internet.

Since day one, his goal is pretty clear – break the barriers that hinder the overall development and replace negativity with positivity. For instance, the life coach says that anxiety can be replaced with meditation. “After all, meditation keeps the mind calm and peaceful whereas NLP training keeps the body and behaviour of a person positive. It is interlinked to each other”, says Mr. Rathore. The NLP master through his distinctive training has helped individuals in finding their life purpose and getting out of the limited mindset.

Through a holistic approach, Yogendra Singh Rathore has played a significant role in creating solutions for problems. Under his guidance, he has strengthened the leadership capabilities of a person and has also taught people how to overcome the difficulties of life in a rational manner. Mr. Rathore’s one-of-a-kind approach has seen him turn his entrepreneurial dreams into reality. He is the proud owner of startups including Mission Positive World Pvt. Ltd, Guniguru.com, and LEADMONK Digital Pvt. Ltd.

Apart from this, YSR is the bestselling author, Tedx speaker, World record holder, and has Times 40 under 40 award. Converting the negative into positive, and the challenges into opportunities, this NLP master has boosted the overall development of a person. Furthermore, he went on to reveal that identifying the trigger points and understanding the root cause of any problem is of utmost importance. For the same, Mr. Yogendra strongly urges to follow a positive and healthy mindset.

Explaining about it, he said, “Cultivate good thoughts. When you think good, you attract better and have the best things in life.” Being an influential speaker and an affluent writer that he is, YSR has delivered motivational speeches at different workshops and seminars in India and overseas. Besides sharing the stage with notable personalities from different fields, Yogendra Singh Rathore has made an excellent contribution to Ahmedabad’s leading NGO named ‘YUVA-UNSTOPPABLE’. The terrific work ethos of Yogendra Singh Rathore has seen him garner many accolades like the Yuva Gratitude Award at IIM Ahmedabad among other awards and recognitions.

