No Woke Versus Non-Woke Debate For India's Leading Men's Sexual Wellness Brand.

Misters, one of India's leading brands in the men's health and wellness products, is defending its recent Instagram post which sparked a heated debate on social media.

The post, which highlighted new research on the link between testosterone and propensity to take risks, was criticised by some followers as being too "woke." However, the company is standing behind its commitment to evidence-based products that promote men's health and well-being.

According to Director Saurabh Kumar, "the woke versus non-woke debate is not ours. We fight the stigma around men's sexual stigma, and present well researched products that help men be happier." Kumar noted that the company's focus is on providing men with the tools they need to achieve their health goals, regardless of cultural or societal pressures.

The Instagram post in question highlighted new research which challenges the widely-held belief that testosterone is directly linked to risk-taking behaviour. The post sparked a debate among followers, with some praising the analysis while others criticised it as being too politically correct.

Testosterone is often referred to as the 'male hormone' and has been invoked to explain a wide range of male behaviours, including risk-taking. However, as the new research shows, the relationship between testosterone and risk-taking is more complex than previously thought.



Cultural and social factors play a significant role in shaping behaviour, and the company believes that it is important to acknowledge and account for these factors in its products and messaging.

"We believe that men should have access to the best possible information about their health and well-being," said Kumar. "Our products are based on the latest research and are designed to help men achieve their goals in a safe and responsible way. We are committed to fighting the stigma around men's sexual health and to promoting a positive, evidence-based approach to men's health and wellness."

The company encourages its followers to continue the discussion around testosterone and risk-taking, and to engage with its content in a constructive and respectful manner. It remains committed to providing men with the tools they need to take charge of their health and to live happy, fulfilling lives.

