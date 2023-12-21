Nomination for Padmashree 2024: Advocate Mita Banerjee's Dedication to Justice Stands Tall

Advocate Mita Banerjee's commitment to legal advocacy is exemplified by her unique initiatives, including the rare feat of conducting legal awareness campaigns in Naxalite areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Advocate for the voiceless, Mita Banerjee, an eminent legal luminary practising at the High Court, Calcutta, has earned the country’s prestigious Padmashree Award 2024 nomination, the highest civilian award presented by the President of India, widespread acclaim for her relentless pursuit of justice, equality, and human rights. Born on December 21, 1982, Advocate Mita Banerjee has emerged as a prominent figure in the legal domain since 2009, leaving an indelible mark on the justice landscape in India.

Advocate Mita Banerjee's commitment to legal advocacy is exemplified by her unique initiatives, including the rare feat of conducting legal awareness campaigns in Naxalite areas of Madhya Pradesh. This endeavour earned her an invitation from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Advocate Mita Banerjee has also filed numerous Public Interest Litigations (PILs), showcasing her dedication to combating corruption in the nation.

Mita’s recent clients’ landmark judgment by the Calcutta High Court briefs on her detailed approach to the Women's Maintenance Rights the country is still dealing with from both ends —

A lady was thrown out of her in-law's house after the couple returned from their honeymoon to India from Nepal. She was abandoned at Howrah station, and their registered marriage was claimed to be null and void by the husband’s end. Mita caught hold of the culprit by his neck and helped the victim get the due settlement.

The client’s pleading, “Didi, he threw me out like a doormat,” left Mrs Banerjee in a fit of pique, promising the girl that soon she would receive the due maintenance she was deprived of for three years.

The advocate narrates the present scenario of women through this case by highlighting that proper law implementation and advocacy can save many lives. She took this case three months back, and the landslide judgment for the victim is proof of her efforts and dedication to the work and citizen's sufferings. Mita empathises with the people coming to her rather than going with the monetary aspect.

On the other hand, Mita resolved another Woman’s Maintenance Rights case, but this time, in the husband's favour —

A Software Engineer who used to work at Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) was abandoned by his wife after a year of marriage. The girl complained against the boy and his parents under IPC Section 498 (A) and claimed false Maintenance Fees.

Advocate Mita Banerjee took the case in her hand, and while the girl started dogging the case, Banerjee ensured that she showed the lady’s true colour in court. The culprit stopped showing up to the court despite multiple attempts, resulting in the release of the warrant against her and, afterwards, against her parents.

The above two cases depict Adovacte Banerjee's work ethics and principles. She advocates truth and builds citizens' trust in law and order by being by their side until justice is served. Be it a girl or a boy, a wrongdoer should always be punished, irrespective of gender biases—a true equality hailer.

Alongside, Advocate Banerjee has handled a diverse array of cases, addressing issues such as rape, child abuse, forgery, divorce, and corporate crimes during her tenure from 2009 to 2016. Notably, she extends her legal services to underprivileged citizens in Naxalite areas, reflecting her commitment to protecting human rights in all corners of society.

Mita's services have not gone unnoticed, with prestigious accolades, including a nomination for the Padmashree in 2024, the Pillars of the Nation Award in 2023, and recognition as 'The Women in Law 2023.' Internationally acclaimed, she has represented India at the United Nations General Assembly and participated in the G-20 Summit in New Delhi.

In addition to her legal prowess, Advocate Mita Banerjee has consistently received awards, such as the Excellence Award in 2018 and the Women Empowerment Award in 2018 and 2019. Her commitment to socio-cultural welfare has been acknowledged through awards like the Indo-Bangladesh Harmonica.

With a rich practice spanning the High Court, Calcutta, and various tribunals, Advocate Mita Banerjee specialises in Original and appellate Side Matters, Public Interest Litigation, Writ, Police Inaction, Revision, Appeal, Bail, Anticipatory Bail, and Quashing. Her repertoire includes District/Sessions and Special Court Cases, Criminal Court Matters, and expertise in GST-related criminal matters.

Advocate Mita Banerjee's commitment, indomitable spirit, and significant contributions to justice make her an inspirational figure in the legal fraternity.

