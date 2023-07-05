Non IIT engineer crack IIM Calcutta with CAT 99.80 percentile

Embarking on the journey to pursue an MBA at IIM Calcutta has been an incredible experience for me.

While the path had its fair share of challenges and obstacles, the efforts and dedication invested have truly made it worthwhile. In this article, I will share my insights and strategies that helped me achieve success in the CAT exam, emphasizing the importance of consistent preparation, mock tests, and maintaining a positive mindset. Through consistent preparation, a focused approach, and the support of a reliable coaching institute, I was able to excel in the exam, achieving a 99.80 percentile.

Motivation to Pursue an MBA:

My decision to pursue an MBA stemmed from my experience as an entrepreneur. I had co-founded a startup and launched a product, which unfortunately did not perform well in the market. It became apparent that our lack of application-oriented knowledge hindered our success. To address this, I opted for an MBA to acquire the systematic knowledge and skills required for future business endeavors. Upon receiving my CAT results, which exceeded my expectations despite the elevated difficulty level of the paper, I felt a sense of confidence and affirmation in my decision.

Educational Background and Personal Interests:

My name is Tushar Sarkar, a 21-year-old Computer Engineer with a passion for solving business problems using data. Prior to joining IIM Calcutta, I published research papers in esteemed journals like Elsevier and actively engaged in innovative thinking. I come from a loving family consisting of my parents and sister. In my leisure time, I enjoy reading books (a habit cultivated during CAT preparation), exercising, and occasionally indulging in anime and TV shows. My ultimate aspiration is to make a meaningful impact on the world through innovation.

CAT Journey and Preparation Strategy:

CAT 2022 marked my first attempt. While anxiety was present, I focused on maintaining a positive and composed mindset. The CATKing coaching institute played a significant role in my preparation. Their classes helped me build a strong foundation in key concepts, while the comprehensive resources available on their dashboard enriched my learning experience. The mock tests provided by CATKing emulated the previous years' CAT papers, familiarizing me with the exam's level and pattern.

My six-month preparation plan can be summarized in three steps:

Diagnosing my weaknesses and strengths: Mock tests were instrumental in identifying my strong areas and areas that needed improvement.

Developing a guiding policy for improvement: I meticulously recorded my mistakes for each subject, enabling me to align my actions and evaluate my progress over time.

Taking action: I dedicated focused efforts to studying and improving in areas that needed development. For example, if I struggled with inferential questions in Reading Comprehension, I would analyze my mistakes, read articles from reputable sources, and practice identifying different perspectives within the passages. This approach honed my instincts and boosted my performance.

Section-wise Strategy:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC): Recognizing my strength in RCs, I capitalized on it by incorporating daily reading from sources like Aeon and books. In the verbal section, I first attempted para summary and out-of-context questions, followed by para jumbles. Striving for high accuracy, I aimed to tackle all questions within VARC.

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR): DILR was initially my weakest section, yet I managed to achieve a high percentile. Consistent practice, solving 3-4 sets daily from June onwards, helped me gradually improve. During the exam, I scanned the paper, identified the easiest sets, and prioritized solving them, aiming to attempt additional sets if time allowed.

Quantitative Aptitude (QA): My QA practice primarily revolved around writing mocks. I focused on questions that posed a challenge or fell outside my comfort zone. During the exam, I adopted a strategy of quickly scanning, selecting, and solving six questions every 10 minutes, repeating this process four times within the allotted 40 minutes.

Importance of Mock Tests:

Mock tests were an integral part of my CAT preparation. I attempted over 50 mocks, shaping my overall strategy and providing valuable insights. Starting with two mocks per week, I gradually increased the frequency to three per week in September and five per week from the last week of October. Analyzing mocks was crucial, as it helped me identify areas for improvement, set goals for future study, and refine my overall approach.

Last-Minute Preparation and Exam Day Strategy:

On the eve of the exam, I engaged in light revision and focused on maintaining a calm mindset. During the exam, I allocated specific time slots for each section. In VARC, I aimed to attempt almost all questions, dedicating 28 minutes to RCs and 12 minutes to the verbal section. For DILR, I prioritized solving the easiest sets, while in QA, I aimed to solve four questions every 10 minutes. Though the paper presented challenges and negative thoughts that crossed my mind, I reminded myself that this was just one step in my journey and focused on doing my best.

Guidance for CAT Aspirants:

My foremost advice to CAT aspirants is to never give up. Mock scores may fluctuate, but it's essential to maintain a determined mindset throughout the preparation process. Instead of merely doing your best during preparation, adopt an attitude of doing whatever it takes to succeed. Additionally, I highly recommend reading "The Power of Your Subconscious Mind" as it can provide valuable insights. Best of luck to all aspiring CAT candidates!

The journey to becoming a topper in CAT and securing admission to IIM Calcutta was a challenging yet rewarding experience. The lessons learned and the insights gained during this journey will undoubtedly shape my future endeavors in the business world. I hope my experience and tips will inspire and guide future CAT aspirants toward their own path to success.

For the video, click here

Tushar Sarkar

CAT 2022 - 99.80 percentile

VARC 99.25

DILR 99.55

QA 98.39